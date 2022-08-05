Bucs' Mike Evans leaves practice Friday after tweaking hamstring

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got one star receiver back Friday but lost another to injury.

The same day Chris Godwin practiced for the first time since tearing his ACL last season, Mike Evans tweaked his hamstring and left practice early, head coach Todd Bowles said.

Evans has had several hamstring issues in the past, missing at least five games due to three separate hamstring injuries. He has been sidelined by a hamstring injury four consecutive seasons.

The 29-year-old is entering his ninth season in the NFL, where he has cracked at least 1,000 yards each season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He's caught at least a dozen touchdowns in half those seasons and caught a career-high 14 last season.

BUCS CENTER RYAN JENSEN CARTED OFF FIELD AFTER KNEE INJURY

Evans' timeline to return to practice is not set, but he has never missed more than three weeks due to previous hamstring injuries.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This isn't the Bucs' first injury to a star this training camp. Center Ryan Jensen may be out for the season after injuring his knee last week.