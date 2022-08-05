Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Published

Bucs' Mike Evans leaves practice Friday after tweaking hamstring

Evans has had a history of hamstring issues

By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 5 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 5

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got one star receiver back Friday but lost another to injury.

The same day Chris Godwin practiced for the first time since tearing his ACL last season, Mike Evans tweaked his hamstring and left practice early, head coach Todd Bowles said.

Mike Evans (13) of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2022 Bucs minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center June 8, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.

Mike Evans (13) of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2022 Bucs minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center June 8, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Evans has had several hamstring issues in the past, missing at least five games due to three separate hamstring injuries. He has been sidelined by a hamstring injury four consecutive seasons.

The 29-year-old is entering his ninth season in the NFL, where he has cracked at least 1,000 yards each season. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He's caught at least a dozen touchdowns in half those seasons and caught a career-high 14 last season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) goes through a drill during the team's minicamp June 7, 2022, at the AdventHealth Training Center in Tampa, Fla.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) goes through a drill during the team's minicamp June 7, 2022, at the AdventHealth Training Center in Tampa, Fla. (Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

BUCS CENTER RYAN JENSEN CARTED OFF FIELD AFTER KNEE INJURY

Evans' timeline to return to practice is not set, but he has never missed more than three weeks due to previous hamstring injuries.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) makes a catch during training camp Aug. 28, 2020, in Tampa, Fla.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) makes a catch during training camp Aug. 28, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This isn't the Bucs' first injury to a star this training camp. Center Ryan Jensen may be out for the season after injuring his knee last week.