Bucs' Bruce Arians wasn't happy with this Tom Brady play in win over Bills: 'That’s enough of that s---'

It’s hard to believe there’s any part of Tom Brady’s game that Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians isn’t happy with, but there was one play the veteran quarterback pulled off during Sunday’s 33-27 win over the Buffalo Bills that Arians doesn’t want to see again.

With just a minute left in the first quarter, Brady took a hit while running the ball on 3rd and 2 to give the Bucs a first down. The decision to fight for every yard while up 7-0 was an indication of Brady’s anticipation that the game would come down to just a few points, but Arians certainly wasn’t pleased.

BUCS’ TOM BRADY SETS ANOTHER NFL RECORD VS BILLS

"That’s enough of that s---," Arains said when asked by reporters about the play.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Brady has never been known for his speed – he famously ran a 5.28 40-yard dash at the 2000 NFL combine – but Arians' resistance to Sunday’s play was certainly more about protecting the 44-year-old quarterback.

Coincidentally, Bills quarterback Josh Allen injured his foot while running for a 23-yard gain before being tackled by Bucs linebacker Devin White.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Allen was seen wearing a boot during the post-game presser but said he doesn’t believe the injury is going to be "a big deal."