Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL
Published

Bucs' Tom Brady sets another NFL record vs. Bills

Brady surpassed New Orleans Saints great Drew Brees to become the league’s all-time completions leader

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 12 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Add another record to Tom Brady’s resume.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback surpassed New Orleans Saints great Drew Brees to become the league’s all-time completions leader.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion, needed only 18 completions heading into Tampa Bay’s game against the Buffalo Bills to pass Brees, who finished his career with 7,142 completions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brady connected with wide receiver Mike Evans on a 20-yard strike with 1:38 to go in the first half to get the 7,143rd completion of his career. The pass and catch gave the Buccaneers a first down at Buffalo’s 2-yard line.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass against the New York Giants during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass against the New York Giants during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

Two plays later, Brady scored on a quarterback sneak to give the Bucs a 24-3 lead.

Dan Canova is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Dan Canova on Twitter at @DanCanova. If you've got a tip, you can email Dan at Daniel.Canova@fox.com