Bucs' Tom Brady sets another NFL record vs. Bills

Add another record to Tom Brady’s resume.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback surpassed New Orleans Saints great Drew Brees to become the league’s all-time completions leader.

Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion, needed only 18 completions heading into Tampa Bay’s game against the Buffalo Bills to pass Brees, who finished his career with 7,142 completions.

Brady connected with wide receiver Mike Evans on a 20-yard strike with 1:38 to go in the first half to get the 7,143rd completion of his career. The pass and catch gave the Buccaneers a first down at Buffalo’s 2-yard line.

Two plays later, Brady scored on a quarterback sneak to give the Bucs a 24-3 lead.