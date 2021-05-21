Bucs' Bruce Arians says he doesn't 'have any plans on retiring', regardless of Tom Brady's future

Bruce Arians and Tom Brady share a similar mindset when it comes to retirement: they’re not thinking about it.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach told the Pewter Report Podcast on Tuesday that he has no plans to retire anytime soon, which means Bucs fans can expect him to finish out his five-year contract and perhaps stick around for more.

PATRIOTS’ CAM NEWTON IS ‘GONNA HAVE TO BEAT OUT YOUNG GUN’ MAC JONES, JULIAN EDELMAN SAYS

"I don’t have any plans on retiring," Arians said. "It’s just, when do I not want to go back to work? When I’m not excited about going back to work then I’m cheating somebody. I’m cheating the Glazer family, I’m cheating my players. Right now I can’t wait to get back to work. I don’t know when that’s going to happen, but no, I’m not tied to any players."

Arians, 68, served as the offensive coordinator for several NFL teams, winning two Super Bowls during that time, before being named head coach of the Arizona Cardinals in 2013. He later announced his retirement in 2017 in part because of health reasons but returned just two years later to coach the Bucs where he would win a Super Bowl in his second season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Arians also noted that his retirement isn’t tied to Brady’s whose contract will finish at the end of the 2022 season.

"I could get extremely excited about having another young quarterback and going to war with one," Arians said. "I’ll be honest with you. I’d be excited to take Blaine Gabbert to war because I love Blaine Gabbert. I think he is the most underrated player in the NFL."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Arians will no doubt be looking to join the elite list of NFL teams to win back-to-back Super Bowls and he’s made one step in the right direction by securing all the starters from last year’s winning team.

"When it’s not fun, then it will be time," Arians said of his retirement.