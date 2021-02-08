Bucs' Antoine Winfield Jr. on why he taunted Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: 'It’s something I had to do'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie Antoine Winfield Jr. gave Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill some tough love during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LV on Sunday night.

Winfield, after breaking up a pass on fourth down, gave Hill the peace sign right to his face. The "deuces" symbol had been used by Hill throughout the season when the wide receiver would scurry past defensive backs and linebackers on his way to the end zone on some plays during the season.

Winfield told reporters he "had to" give some sort of taunt back to Hill.

"It’s something I had to do," he said, via the New York Post. "When we played earlier, he back-flipped in front of my face and gave me the peace sign. So, it was only right that I gave him the peace sign back to him. It felt amazing to do that. I’m not even going to lie."

Winfield was penalized for taunting on the play, but it didn’t matter.

The Buccaneers would wrap up the 31-9 victory.

The defense held Patrick Mahomes scoreless through the entire game. Hill didn’t have a great game either, finishing with just seven catches for 73 yards on 10 targets.

It was a far cry from the Chiefs’ performance in Week 12 when Mahomes threw for more than 400 yards and Hill had three touchdowns and more than 250 yards receiving.