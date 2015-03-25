Bucks pay a visit to 76ers

The Milwaukee Bucks will try to snap a three-game losing streak Wednesday night when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center.

The Bucks have lost three in a row, including a pair of losses to the Atlanta Hawks and a setback to the Indiana Pacers. Milwaukee has dropped three in a row on the road as well.

This type of play doesn't bode well for a team that is headed to the playoffs. The Bucks haven't clinched a postseason berth yet, but they are not in a desperate situation. Milwaukee is 7 1/2 games ahead of the Sixers for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Against the Hawks in Milwaukee on Sunday, the Bucks lost the fourth quarter, 30-25, and that proved to be the final margin as Milwaukee fell, 104-99.

"Our guys battled, played hard, had a lot of good effort from people," said interim head coach Jim Boylan.

Monta Ellis led the Bucks with 20 points. Ersan Ilyasova returned from a three-game absence with hip pain and netted 19 points. Larry Sanders had 15 as both he and Ilyasova both had double-doubles.

After Wednesday's tilt with the Sixers, Milwaukee plays four straight and five out of six at home.

Philly returned home from a four-game western trip, where the Sixers went 1-3. They got clobbered by the Los Angeles Clippers, blew a game to the Denver Nuggets, beat the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, then got creamed by the Utah Jazz on Monday.

The Sixers cut a huge deficit to four in the second quarter, but they never recovered after that. Utah took a 16-point lead into halftime and won going away, 107-91.

Dorell Wright led the Sixers with 19 points, while Spencer Hawes and Arnett Moultrie scored 14 apiece. Damien Wilkins netted 13 for a Sixers team that managed nine assists for the night.

"Tonight, we didn't get it done," said Sixers coach Doug Collins. "I was hoping we'd be better tonight. Dorell (Wright) had four assists tonight, no body else on our team had more than one. We had 31 against Sac (Sacramento Kings) last night."

The Sixers have lost three of four and 17 of their last 21.

The Bucks have won all three meetings this season with the 76ers, including a win in Philadelphia on Nov. 12. That stopped a three-game losing streak in Philly for Milwaukee.