Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo thought knee injury was worse than expected

Giannis Antetokounmpo admitted Tuesday night he thought his knee injury was worse than what it was and that not only his 2020-21 season was over but also his following season.

Antetokounmpo managed to start Game 1 of the NBA Finals after starting the day as doubtful to play. Even though the Milwaukee Bucks dropped the game, "The Greek Freak" had an impressive performance.

"When the play happened I thought, ‘I’m going to be out for a year.’ I’m just happy that two games later I’m back," he said.

Antetokounmpo scored 20 points and grabbed 17 rebounds in the Bucks’ 118-105 loss to the Phoenix Suns. But any doubts over whether he could perform while injured were put to rest.

He started out the game nearly catching an alley-oop dunk and continued to put the knee to the test the entire night. He appeared to have no trouble getting up for dunks and rebounds either.

CHRIS PAUL SHINES AS SUNS DOWN BUCKS IN GAME 1

Toward the end of the first half, Antetokounmpo delivered a chase-down block on Suns guard Mikal Bridges.

He finished 6-for-11 from the field and 7-for-12 at the foul line. The Bucks were 9-for-16 at the foul line the entire night. He had two offensive rebounds, two steals and a block during the game as well.

The Bucks star injured his knee in the series against the Atlanta Hawks and missed the final two games of the conference finals because of it.

He appears to be ready for the rest of the series for the Bucks.

Game 2 is set for Thursday night in Phoenix at 9 p.m. ET.