Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Mets

Buck Showalter stepping down as Mets manager

Mets had disappointing 2023 run

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 30 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 30

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Buck Showalter will no longer be in the New York Mets’ dugout after Sunday’s finale against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Showalter told reporters he will not be returning in 2024. The 67-year-old had been set to enter the third and final year of his contract. He acknowledged that the organization’s new leadership in the front office will be going in a different direction.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Buck Showalter vs Diamondbacks

Buck Showalter of the New York Mets looks on from the dugout prior to a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field on September 14, 2023, in New York City. (Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images)

"The new leadership, they’re going to go in a different direction with the manager next year," Showalter said via SNY.

Former Milwaukee Brewers executive David Stearns was named the president of baseball operations in September and Billy Eppler is expected to remain as the team’s general manager.

MARLINS CLINCH PLAYOFF SPOT AFTER FULL MLB SEASON FOR FIRST TIME IN 20 YEARS

Buck Showalter vs the Phillies

Manager Buck Showalter of the New York Mets signals for a pitching change against the Philadelphia Phillies during the eighth inning of the first game of a doubleheader at Citi Field on September 30, 2023, in New York City. (Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

Showalter took over the team before the start of the 2022 season and New York won 101 games. The Mets made the postseason but were eliminated in the National League Wild Card Series in three games.

There were even higher expectations going into the 2023 season as the team managed to sign Justin Verlander in the offseason. But a disappointing run led to the trades of Verlander and Max Scherzer.

New York is 74-86 and will end the season against the Phillies.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Buck Showalter and Pete Alonso

Manager Buck Showalter of the New York Mets talks with Pete Alonso before the start of the Mets and Washington Nationals game on September 5, 2023, in Washington, D.C. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Showalter is a four-time Manager of the Year. He guided the Baltimore Orioles, Texas Rangers, Arizona Diamondbacks and New York Yankees during his managerial career. He is 1,726-1,664 over 22 years of being in the dugout.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.