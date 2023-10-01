Buck Showalter stepping down as Mets manager

Buck Showalter will no longer be in the New York Mets’ dugout after Sunday’s finale against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Showalter told reporters he will not be returning in 2024. The 67-year-old had been set to enter the third and final year of his contract. He acknowledged that the organization’s new leadership in the front office will be going in a different direction.

"The new leadership, they’re going to go in a different direction with the manager next year," Showalter said via SNY.

Former Milwaukee Brewers executive David Stearns was named the president of baseball operations in September and Billy Eppler is expected to remain as the team’s general manager.

Showalter took over the team before the start of the 2022 season and New York won 101 games. The Mets made the postseason but were eliminated in the National League Wild Card Series in three games.

There were even higher expectations going into the 2023 season as the team managed to sign Justin Verlander in the offseason. But a disappointing run led to the trades of Verlander and Max Scherzer.

New York is 74-86 and will end the season against the Phillies.

Showalter is a four-time Manager of the Year. He guided the Baltimore Orioles, Texas Rangers, Arizona Diamondbacks and New York Yankees during his managerial career. He is 1,726-1,664 over 22 years of being in the dugout.