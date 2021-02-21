Buccaneers' Tom Brady posts question to Twitter every NFL fan is asking

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady won his seventh Super Bowl title, fifth Super Bowl MVP award, and all-but solidified his place among the greatest players in NFL history.

With that said, Brady is already looking forward to next season. He posted a question on Twitter to his 1.7 million followers, asking the same question many football fans across the country are wondering as well.

"Soooo what am I supposed to do for the next 5 months...?" Brady asked.

Brady got some interesting responses.

"join crossword twitter," ESPN’s Mina Kimes wrote.

"Same thing you've done for 21 years, get ready to win your 8th and by succeeding create even more haters. This nation has an avulsion to sustained success. They LOVE the underdog until the underdog becomes the Titan," Former World Series champion Curt Schilling added.

Here were some other responses to Brady’s question.

Brady, who led the Buccaneers to an 11-5 record in 2020, finished the regular season with 4,633 passing yards and 40 touchdowns.

In Super Bowl LV, he completed 21 of 29 passes for 201 yards with three touchdowns in the Buccaneers’ 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

For his performance in the big game, Brady was honored as the game's MVP. Brady was the first player 40+ years old to win Championship Game/Series MVP in any of the four major North American professional sports leagues (NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB).

With the win, the Buccaneers won their first Super Bowl since 2002, and they became the first team to play and win a Super Bowl in their home stadium.

Brady also joined former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos legend Peyton Manning as the only two quarterbacks in league history to win a Super Bowl with two different franchises.