Tom Brady posts video to social media calling out critics: 'I kept all the receipts'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has seven Super Bowl titles yet he still uses his biggest doubters as motivation for his continued success at the age of 43 years old.

On Wednesday afternoon, Brady shared a video on Twitter of all the media outlets ripping the future Hall of Fame quarterback, as well as clips criticizing teammates including tight end Rob Gronkowski, running back Leonard Fournette, and wide receiver Antonio Brown.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I love talk radio… @TB12sports," Brady wrote as the caption to the montage with Mobb Deep’s "Shook Ones" playing in the background.

He shared the same video on his Instagram with a caption saying, "I kept all the receipts ... Never let THEM define YOU‼️ @tb12sports."

BRUCE ARIANS SAYS THIS IS THE REASON WHY TOM BRADY JOINED THE BUCS

Brady, who led the Buccaneers to an 11-5 record in 2020, finished the regular season with 4,633 passing yards and 40 touchdowns.

In Super Bowl LV, he completed 21 of 29 passes for 201 yards with three touchdowns in the Buccaneers’ 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

For his performance in the big game, Brady was honored as the game's MVP. Brady was the first player 40+ years old to win Championship Game/Series MVP in any of the four major North American professional sports leagues (NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB).

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

With the win, the Buccaneers won their first Super Bowl since 2002, and they became the first team to play and win a Super Bowl in their home stadium.

Brady also joined former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos legend Peyton Manning as the only two quarterbacks in league history to win a Super Bowl with two different franchises.