The PGA Championship

Bryson DeChambeau confronts man who swiped golf ball meant for young fan

DeChambeau narrowly lost to Xander Schauffele

Bryson DeChambeau could have tucked his tail between his legs after a one-stroke loss to Xander Schauffele at the PGA Championship on Sunday, but he still took time to make sure a young fan at Valhalla Golf Course took home a souvenir.

DeChambeau flipped a golf ball meant for the fan, but an older man caught it instead and took off running. DeChambeau yelled at the fleeing fan and implored him to give the ball back to the young boy. The man complied.

Bryson DeChambeau waves to the crowd

Bryson DeChambeau celebrates after a birdie on the 16th hole during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Valhalla Golf Club on Sunday, May 19, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

"Man of the people," the person in the viral video said.

DeChambeau nearly picked up the second major title of his career. He shot a 64 in the final round to make it an interesting Sunday. He was tied with Schauffele after he finished the 18th hole. However, Schauffele sunk a birdie on the 18th hole to win the tournament.

"I gave it my all," DeChambeau said. "I put as much effort as I possibly could into it and I knew that my ‘B’ game would be enough. It’s just clearly somebody (else) played incredibly well."

Bryson DeChambeau in the 2nd round

Bryson DeChambeau waves after making a putt on the ninth hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Valhalla Golf Club on Friday, May 17, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

DeChambeau represented LIV Golf’s best chance at capturing a major from a PGA Tour competitor. 

He wore his Crushers GC hat during the tournament, representing the LIV Golf team he is the captain of. The team is first in the team standings.

Bryson DeChambeau celebrates

Bryson DeChambeau celebrates after a birdie on the 18th hole during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Valhalla Golf Club on Sunday, May 19, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

As an individual, DeChambeau is 12th in the standings with his best finish being fourth in Jeddah. He won twice in 2023.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.