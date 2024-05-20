Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Golf

Nelly Korda maintains LPGA Tour domination with 6th win in 7th start

Korda won the Mizuho Americas Open

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 20 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 20

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Nelly Korda’s dominance on the LPGA Tour continued Sunday as she picked up a one-stroke victory over Hannah Green to win the Mizuho Americas Open on Sunday.

It was Korda’s sixth tournament victory in her last seven starts. She saved par on the 18th hole, which gave her just enough to defeat Green.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Nelly Korda poses with a trophy

Nelly Korda poses for a picture after she won the Mizuho Americas Open golf tournament on Sunday, May 19, 2024 in Jersey City, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

"Oh, my gosh, six," Korda said. "I can’t even really gather myself right now with that, the head to head that Hannah and I had pretty much all day. Wasn’t my best stuff out there today, but fought really hard on the back nine."

"It was just amazing to share the stage with Hannah."

Korda still has quite a long summer to go, but six wins puts her within striking distance of reaching the LPGA record for most wins in a season. Mickey Wright set the mark in 1963 with a 13-win season.

She is the fourth player to win six times before June 1, joining Babe Zaharis, Louise Suggs and Lorena Ochoa. She is also the first golfer to win six times in a single season since Inbee Park in 2013.

She now looks for her seventh victory in two weeks at the U.S. Women’s Open, an event she has yet to win.

"Obviously, it’s on the top of my priority list," she said. "I just know there is never any good when you put more pressure on yourself. Just going to stay in my bubble that week and take it a shot at a time."

For Green, she took the loss in stride.

Hannah Green at the Mizuho Americas Open

Hannah Green of Australia holds up her ball after sinking her putt on the first green during the final round of the Mizuho Americas Open golf tournament on Sunday, May 19, 2024 in Jersey City, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

XANDER SCHAUFFELE WALKS IT OFF WITH 18TH-HOLE BIRDIE TO WIN PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

"I mean, to lose to Nelly kind of like is — it’s sad, but then it’s also Nelly Korda," Green said. "You know, like she’s obviously so dominant right now. To feel like second behind her is quite nice. Unfortunately, the bogey on the last has a little bit of a sour taste."

Korda has 14 career LPGA Tour wins.

Green won the JM Eagle LA Championship, an event Korda had to pull out of before the tournament started. Rose Zhang broke Korda’s streak with a win at the Cognizant Founders Cup. She had to withdraw from the Mizuho Americas Open due to an illness.

Nelly Korda and Gianna Clemente

Nelly Korda, right, poses for a picture with AJGA champion Gianna Clemente after winning the Mizuho Americas Open golf tournament on Sunday, May 19, 2024 in Jersey City, New Jersey. Clemente won the amateur portion of the event. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Korda did not play in the Honda LPGA Thailand, HSBC Women’s World Championship or the Blue Bay LPGA events.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.