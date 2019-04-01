Expand / Collapse search
Bryce Harper and wife, Kayla, expecting first child

Katherine Lam
By Katherine Lam | Fox News
Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper and his wife, Kayla Harper, are expecting their first child.

Harper, who signed a 13-year contract with the Philadelphia Phillies worth a then-record $330 million last month, announced in an Instagram post Monday the couple was expecting a baby boy.

“Philly raised little man will be! #BabyHarper,” Harper captioned a photo of him and his wife with a “Baby Harper” No. 3 jersey while standing in front of the Benjamin Franklin Bridge. He also included a second photo of an ultrasound and a baby Phillies jacket.

Kayla Harper confirmed in her own post that she’s expected to give birth in August.

“Wrigley’s gonna be pissed... Baby Harper making HIS debut Aug. 2019,” she wrote, referencing the couple’s dog named Wrigley.

The Phillies also sent out a congratulatory tweet.

"Congratulations to @bryceharper3 and Kayla!" the Phillies tweeted.

Bryce Harper announced on Monday he and his wife, Kayla, are expecting their first child.

Bryce Harper announced on Monday he and his wife, Kayla, are expecting their first child. (AP)

Harper led the Phillies to a 3-0 start in his debut weekend with the team. The 26-year-old outfielder spent the first seven years of his career with the Washington Nationals, who drafted him with the first overall pick in 2010.

Katherine Lam is a breaking and trending news digital producer for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @bykatherinelam