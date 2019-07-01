Brutal MMA match ends abruptly because of excessive blood

The brutality of one mixed martial arts fight Saturday ended with the referee calling it off because there was too much blood.

The Cage Warriors 106 welterweight championship match between Nicolas Dalby and Ross Houston abruptly ended Saturday over the amount of blood that lathered the mat.

The fight was ruled a no contest and Houston ended up retaining the belt.

The bout was called in the third round as the two competitors could barely stand up straight.

“I’ve said this many times at seminars around the world to would-be officials, but in MMA you’ve never quite seen it all,” referee Marc Goddard, who officiated the match, told MMA Fighting. “Last night was the first time in 15 years, almost 16 years, that I’ve ever had to make that call.”

Goddard said he stopped the fight because of the potential unfair advance one of the competitors could have over the other.

“The reason why I stopped it was due to an unfair advantage, and the unfair advantage in this case was to both fighters,” he said. “Why? Because if one was bleeding excessively it could’ve been stopped in the other fighter’s favor. As we can clearly see, both of them were bleeding excessively. It was almost comical; I was about to lose my footing, I could’ve broken my ankle. I wouldn’t care if that happened to me, but I would really care if it happened to a fighter.”

Both fighters celebrated after the match, even though Houston kept the belt.