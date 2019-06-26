Expand / Collapse search
UFC fighter facing 20 charges in deaths of elderly women in Florida five-car crash

By Frank Miles | Fox News
An Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter known as “The Predator” is facing prison time for his role in a five-car crash that killed two elderly women in Florida last year, according to reports.

Desmond Terrell Green, 29, is facing 20 charges including DUI manslaughter, The Sun-Sentinel reported. The crash on the morning of Aug. 18 killed Emelina Morfa, 67, and Emma Suarez Hernandez, 76, both of Miami.

According to his arrest report, Green was seen throwing a metal object over a highway barrier wall that was found to contain marijuana residue. Investigators also found a plastic bag of white powder in Green's car that tested positive for cocaine.

Desmond Green punches Charles Jourdain of Canada during a UFC lightweight bout last month in Rochester, N.Y. (Photo by Michael Owens/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Toxicology reports confirmed Green was under the influence of drugs and alcohol; at the crash site, Green showed signs of impairment including slurred speech and smelled of alcohol.

Green is being held in the Broward County Jail on bonds totaling $194,000.

The 29-year-old signed with the UFC in February 2017 and made his debut that April. His professional record stands at 23 wins and 8 losses.

