Browns' Shedeur Sanders calls out 'another lie' on social media

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders disputed a post on social media that said he had purchased a luxury vehicle after signing his rookie contract with the organization.

A video posted on X showed a "custom Rolls-Royce" on a flatbed tow truck being delivered to a house. It is unclear whose home was in the video. For a split-second, Sanders’ face showed up on a phone.

The vehicle was reportedly worth $500,000.

As the clips went viral, Sanders put the rumors to rest.

"Another lie…. I’m focused on my team not a car purchase!" he wrote in a post on X.

Sanders agreed to a four-year contract with the Browns after Cleveland selected him in the fifth round of the NFL Draft in April. He was predicted to be a first-round pick as high as No. 2 before his slide, which garnered national attention.

He is set to make more than $4.6 million over the course of the deal with an average annual value of just over $1.1 million, according to Spotrac. He will reportedly earn $840,000 as his base in 2025. Sanders has already gotten to work this spring as he is no sure shot to make the 53-man roster once training camp is over.

He was asked back on May 10 how he was able to block out the attention and media scrutiny.

"By doing what my dad raised me to do since I was like five years old," he said. "You know, I’ve seen it, I’ve seen what he was able to do. And I have a lot of great resources and mentors, you know, to keep me on the right track and especially coming to this building, we have great coaches in the building able to, you know, keep me focused, keep me in a straight, narrow line."

Cleveland has four healthy quarterbacks on the roster, including Sanders, Dillon Gabriel, Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel. Deshaun Watson is unlikely to play in 2025.