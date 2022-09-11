Browns ruin Baker Mayfield's revenge game, defeat Panthers with late field goal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Baker Mayfield was looking for some revenge against the Cleveland Browns in his first game with the Carolina Panthers. The Browns had other plans.

Cleveland came away with a 26-24 win on the road in Carolina as Mayfield’s ex-teammates, running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, wreaked havoc on the Panthers’ defense.

Chubb finished with a game-high 141 yards on 22 carries, while Hunt had two touchdowns, one on the ground and one through the air.

Mayfield tried to come back in this one, collecting 17 fourth-quarter points to have a 24-23 lead. But kicker Cade York had a dagger of a kick, putting one between the uprights from 58 yards for the win.

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett, Mayfield’s current replacement, went 18-for-34 for 147 yards and a touchdown throw to Hunt. He also had four carries for 10 yards.

As for Mayfield, he threw for 235 yards on 16-or-27 with one touchdown and one interception in his first game as a Panther.

Christian McCaffrey, the Panthers’ lethal running back, didn’t live up to his normal hype as he rushed for just 33 yards on 10 carries. He also had four catches for 24 yards.

In fact, Cleveland actually out-rushed Carolina 217 yards to 54 yards, though Carolina beat them through the air with 207 yards to 138.

Robby Anderson had himself a great game for the Panthers, catching a 75-yard touchdown with his blazing speed from Mayfield. He had five catches on 102 yards.

Other notable performances were Donovan Peoples-Jones leading the Browns with 60 yards on six catches. Carolina’s D.J. Moore, their top wide receiver, had just three receptions for 43 yards.