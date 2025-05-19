Expand / Collapse search
Cleveland Browns

Browns, rookie Shedeur Sanders finalize 4-year contract after draft slide

The deal has an estimated total value of $4.6 million

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
What are the expectations for Shedeur Sanders in Cleveland? | The Herd Video

What are the expectations for Shedeur Sanders in Cleveland? | The Herd

Colin Cowherd breaks down what realistic expectations should be for Shedeur Sanders as he steps into the spotlight in Cleveland. Can the Browns finally have their franchise quarterback, or is the pressure too much too soon for the young star?

Shedeur Sanders was projected to go as early as No. 2 before his inexplicable draft slide. The Cleveland Browns finally selected Sanders in the fifth round of last month's NFL Draft.

On Monday, the Browns said Sanders signed his rookie contract. ESPN reported that Sanders' four-year rookie deal is valued at $4.6 million. 

The latest NFL collective bargaining agreement introduced fixed rookie pay scales, which effectively eliminates negotiations. Since Sanders was the 144th overall pick, he was slotted to earn $4.6 million on his first contract.

Shedeur Sanders throws at camp

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) throws during the NFL football team's rookie minicamp in Berea, Ohio, Friday, May 9, 2025.  (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

The Browns also confirmed Sanders will wear the No. 12 during the 2025 season. Sanders wore No. 2 at Colorado, but Cleveland wide receiver DeAndre Carter had already claimed the No. 2 jersey.

BROWNS' SHEDEUR SANDERS SAYS HE WON'T BUY COLLEGE JERSEY NUMBER FROM TEAMMATE, CITES MODEST SIGNING BONUS

There was some speculation Sanders could make an offer to Carter to regain his college football number. But Sanders hinted that his modest signing bonus would prevent him from pursuing his old number.

"My signing bonus ain’t that high right now," Sanders said.

Shedeur Sanders throws

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) throws during NFL rookie minicamp at the Cleveland Browns training facility on Friday, May 9, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. (IMAGN)

Spotrac estimated that Sanders' signing bonus will clock in at just over $446,000. 

The total value of Sanders' contract is worth less than his reported name, image, and likeness (NIL) valuation that he amassed during his college football career. Per On3, Sanders had a $6.5 million valuation while he played for Colorado.

Shedeur Sanders throws a pass

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) looks to pass the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado State, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Boulder, Colo.  (David Zalubowski/AP Photo)

Reaching an agreement on a multi-year contract could provide Sanders with some security as he competes for a roster spot and as he attempts to work his way up the Browns' depth chart.

The 23-year-old is part of a crowded quarterback room in Cleveland that features Deshaun Watson, Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel.

Sanders finished the 2024 season at Colorado with 4,134 passing yards.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.