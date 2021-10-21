Expand / Collapse search
Cleveland Browns
Published

Browns to play Case Keenum vs. Broncos, adding to long list of starting Cleveland QBs since 1999

Who are the 30 Browns quarterbacks who have started games since 1999?

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 21

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Cleveland Browns are hit with the injury bug on a short week as an important game against the Denver Broncos is on the docket for Thursday night.

Baker Mayfield is set to miss the game and will be replaced by Case Keenum. The former Minnesota Vikings starter is set to be the 31st different Browns quarterback to start since the team re-emerged in 1999. Keenum said he’s ready to play.

"I feel very ready. I’ve been ready," Keenum told reporters. "You can say, ‘You don’t have to get ready if you stay ready’ and I’ve been ready since I got here."

FILE - Cleveland Browns quarterback Case Keenum (5) looks for a receiver during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Jacksonville, Fla., in this Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, file photo.

FILE - Cleveland Browns quarterback Case Keenum (5) looks for a receiver during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Jacksonville, Fla., in this Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, file photo. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

Mayfield is dealing with a torn labrum in his left shoulder and was gunning to play, but the short week cost him some time to heal up. Cleveland is going to need Mayfield when the team plays the Pittsburgh Steelers on Halloween.

"Case Keenum will be our starter tomorrow night and we have full confidence in him to lead us and do the things necessary to put us in position to win," coach Kevin Stefanski said. "Baker fought really hard to play, he’s a competitor and obviously wants to be out there but just couldn’t make it on a short week. We know he will continue to do everything in his power to return as quickly as possible."

Keenum is a journeyman quarterback who has been Mayfield's backup since 2020. He hasn't started a game since 2019 with Washington. He has 14,420 passing yards, 75 touchdown passes and 47 interceptions since entering the NFL in 2012.

Keenum marks another chapter in Browns’ history with starting quarterbacks. Here’s a brief look at each Cleveland starter since the team re-entered the league in 1999.

NFL POWER RANKINGS 2021: TOP 10 TEAMS AHEAD OF WEEK 7

**

Tim Couch

Quarterback Tim Couch #2 of the Cleveland Browns passes against the Pittsburgh Steelers during a game at Heinz Field on Sept. 29, 2002 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.  The Steelers defeated the Browns 16-13.

Quarterback Tim Couch #2 of the Cleveland Browns passes against the Pittsburgh Steelers during a game at Heinz Field on Sept. 29, 2002 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.  The Steelers defeated the Browns 16-13. (Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images)

Years played: 1999-2003

Starts: 59

QB record: 22-37

Stats: 11,131 passing yards, 64 TDs, 67 INTs

Ty Detmer

Cleveland Browns quarterback Ty Detmer looks for an open receiver as Pittsburgh Steelers Levon Kirkland closes in during the second quarter on Sept. 12, 1999, at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Ohio. The Browns lost to the Steelers 43-0.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Ty Detmer looks for an open receiver as Pittsburgh Steelers Levon Kirkland closes in during the second quarter on Sept. 12, 1999, at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Ohio. The Browns lost to the Steelers 43-0. (DAVID MAXWELL/AFP via Getty Images)

Years played: 1999

Starts: 2

QB record: 0-2

Stats: 548 passing yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs

Doug Pederson

Doug Pederson #18 of the Cleveland Browns watches the snow fall during the game against the Tennessee Titans at the Cleveland Stadium in Ohio on Dec. 17. 2000. The Titans defeated the Browns 24-0.

Doug Pederson #18 of the Cleveland Browns watches the snow fall during the game against the Tennessee Titans at the Cleveland Stadium in Ohio on Dec. 17. 2000. The Titans defeated the Browns 24-0. (Jamie Squire  /Allsport)

Years played: 2000

Starts: 8

QB record: 1-7

Stats: 1,047 passing yards, 2 TDs, 8 INTs

Spergon Wynn

Quarterback Spergon Wynn #13 of the Cleveland Browns calls the play during the preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Aug. 26, 2000. The Packers defeated the Browns 34-33.

Quarterback Spergon Wynn #13 of the Cleveland Browns calls the play during the preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Aug. 26, 2000. The Packers defeated the Browns 34-33. (Jonathan Daniel/Allsport)

Years played: 2000

Starts: 1

QB record: 0-1

Stats: 167 passing yards, 1 INT

Kelly Holcomb

Kelly Holcomb #10 of the Cleveland Browns looks to throw a pass against the Baltimore Ravens at M&amp;T Stadium on Sept. 14, 2003 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Kelly Holcomb #10 of the Cleveland Browns looks to throw a pass against the Baltimore Ravens at M&amp;T Stadium on Sept. 14, 2003 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Years played: 2001-2004

Starts: 12

QB record: 4-8

Stats: 3,438 passing yards, 26 TDs, 21 INTs

Jeff Garcia

Jeff Garcia #5 of the Cleveland Browns runs with the ball against the Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 7, 2004, at M&amp;T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland. 

Jeff Garcia #5 of the Cleveland Browns runs with the ball against the Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 7, 2004, at M&amp;T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.  (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Years played: 2004

Starts: 10

QB record: 3-7

Stats: 1,731 passing yards, 10 TDs, 9 INTs

Luke McCown

Quarterback Luke McCown #12 of the Cleveland Browns passes the ball against the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 12, 2004 at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. The Bills defeated the Browns 37-7.

Quarterback Luke McCown #12 of the Cleveland Browns passes the ball against the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 12, 2004 at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. The Bills defeated the Browns 37-7. (Photo by Rick Stewart/Getty Images)

Years played: 2004

Starts: 4

QB record: 0-4

Stats: 608 passing yards, 4 TDs, 7 INTs

Trent Dilfer

Trent Dilfer #8 and Jeff Faine #50 of the Cleveland Browns at the line of scrimmage against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 11, 2005 at the Browns stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Trent Dilfer #8 and Jeff Faine #50 of the Cleveland Browns at the line of scrimmage against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 11, 2005 at the Browns stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. (Sporting News via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Years played: 2005

Starts: 11

QB record: 4-7

Stats: 2,321 passing yards, 11 TDs, 12 INTs

Charlie Frye

Cleveland Browns quarterback Charlie Frye (9) scrambles for yards against the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Browns' stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, on Dec. 24, 2005. The Steelers defeated the Browns 41-0.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Charlie Frye (9) scrambles for yards against the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Browns' stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, on Dec. 24, 2005. The Steelers defeated the Browns 41-0. (Photo by Robert Skeoch/NFLPhotoLibrary)

Years played: 2005-2007

Starts: 19

QB record: 6-13

Stats: 3,490 passing yards, 14 TDs, 23 INTs

Derek Anderson

Derek Anderson #3 of the Cleveland Browns calls a play against the Detroit Lions during the first quarter of their NFL game in the Browns' stadium on Aug. 22, 2009, in Cleveland, Ohio. 

Derek Anderson #3 of the Cleveland Browns calls a play against the Detroit Lions during the first quarter of their NFL game in the Browns' stadium on Aug. 22, 2009, in Cleveland, Ohio.  (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

Years played: 2006-2009

Starts: 34

QB record: 16-18

Stats: 7,083 passing yards, 46 TDs, 45 INTs

Ken Dorsey

Ken Dorsey #11 of the Cleveland Browns is slow to get up after being hit by the Tennessee Titans defense on Dec. 7, 2008 at LP Field in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Browns 28-9.

Ken Dorsey #11 of the Cleveland Browns is slow to get up after being hit by the Tennessee Titans defense on Dec. 7, 2008 at LP Field in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Browns 28-9. (Photo by Rex Brown/Getty Images)

Years played: 2006-2008

Starts: 3

QB record: 0-3

Stats: 370 passing yards, 7 INTs

Brady Quinn

Quarterback Brady Quinn #10 of the Cleveland Browns carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs on Dec. 20, 2009 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Quarterback Brady Quinn #10 of the Cleveland Browns carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs on Dec. 20, 2009 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Years played: 2007-2009

Starts: 12

QB record: 3-9

Stats: 3,043 passing yards, 12 TDs, 17 INTs

Bruce Gradkowski

Quarterback Bruce Gradkowski #7 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Dec. 28, 2008, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Quarterback Bruce Gradkowski #7 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Dec. 28, 2008, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Years played: 2008

Starts: 1

QB record: 0-1

Stats: 26 passing yards, 3 INTs

Colt McCoy

Quarterback Colt McCoy #12 of the Cleveland Browns rolls out and looks for a receiver against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on Dec. 23, 2012 in Denver, Colorado. The Broncos defeated the Browns 34-12. 

Quarterback Colt McCoy #12 of the Cleveland Browns rolls out and looks for a receiver against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on Dec. 23, 2012 in Denver, Colorado. The Broncos defeated the Browns 34-12.  (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Years played: 2010-2012

Starts: 21

QB record: 6-15

Stats: 4,388 passing yards, 21 TDs, 20 INTs

Jake Delhomme

Jake Delhomme #17 of the Cleveland Browns readies to hand off to Peyton Hillis #40  against the Buffalo Bills at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Dec. 12, 2010, in Orchard Park, New York.

Jake Delhomme #17 of the Cleveland Browns readies to hand off to Peyton Hillis #40  against the Buffalo Bills at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Dec. 12, 2010, in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Rick Stewart/Getty Images)

Years played: 2010

Starts: 4

QB record: 2-2

Stats: 872 passing yards, 2 TDs, 7 INTs

Seneca Wallace

Quarterback Seneca Wallace #6 of the Cleveland Browns scrambles for a gain during the first half of a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at the Browns' stadium on Aug. 30, 2012, in Cleveland, Ohio.

Quarterback Seneca Wallace #6 of the Cleveland Browns scrambles for a gain during the first half of a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at the Browns' stadium on Aug. 30, 2012, in Cleveland, Ohio. (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Years played: 2010-2011

Starts: 7

QB record: 1-6

Stats: 1`,261 passing yards, 6 TDs, 4 INTs

Brandon Weeden

Quarterback Brandon Weeden #3 of the Cleveland Browns makes a call at the line of scrimmage in the second quarter of a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Dec. 1, 2013, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Quarterback Brandon Weeden #3 of the Cleveland Browns makes a call at the line of scrimmage in the second quarter of a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Dec. 1, 2013, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. (2013 Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

Years played: 2012-2013

Starts: 20

QB record: 5-15

Stats: 5,116 passing yards, 23 TDs, 26 INTs

Thad Lewis

Thaddeus Lewis #9 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on Dec. 30, 2012, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Thaddeus Lewis #9 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on Dec. 30, 2012, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Karl Walter/Getty Images)

Years played: 2012

Starts: 1

QB record: 0-1

Stats: 204 passing yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Jason Campbell

Quarterback Jason Campbell #17 of the Cleveland Browns prior to a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Dec. 29, 2013, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Quarterback Jason Campbell #17 of the Cleveland Browns prior to a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Dec. 29, 2013, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

Years played: 2013

Starts: 8

QB record: 1-7

Stats: 2,015 passing yards, 11 TDs, 8 INTs

Brian Hoyer

Brian Hoyer #6 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after throwing for a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during their game at Bank of America Stadium on Dec. 21, 2014, in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Panthers won 17-13.

Brian Hoyer #6 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after throwing for a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during their game at Bank of America Stadium on Dec. 21, 2014, in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Panthers won 17-13. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Years played: 2013-2014

Starts: 16

QB record: 10-6

Stats: 3,941 passing yards, 17 TD, 16 INTs

Johnny Manziel

Cleveland Browns quarterback Josh McCown #13 congratulates Johnny Manziel #2 after Manziel threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Shane Wynn during the fourth quarter of a preseason football game against the Buffalo Bills, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2015, in Cleveland.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Josh McCown #13 congratulates Johnny Manziel #2 after Manziel threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Shane Wynn during the fourth quarter of a preseason football game against the Buffalo Bills, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2015, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Years played: 2014-2015

Starts: 8

QB record: 2-6

Stats: 1,675 passing yards, 7 TDs, 7 INTs

Connor Shaw

Quarterback Connor Shaw #9 of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field after a game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&amp;T Bank Stadium on Dec. 28, 2014, in Baltimore, Maryland. Baltimore won 20-10.

Quarterback Connor Shaw #9 of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field after a game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&amp;T Bank Stadium on Dec. 28, 2014, in Baltimore, Maryland. Baltimore won 20-10. (2014 Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

Years played: 2014

Starts: 1

QB record: 0-1

Stats: 177 passing yards, 1 INT

Josh McCown

Josh McCown #13 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass during the first quarter against the New York Giants at FirstEnergy Stadium on Nov, 27, 2016, in Cleveland, Ohio.

Josh McCown #13 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass during the first quarter against the New York Giants at FirstEnergy Stadium on Nov, 27, 2016, in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Years played: 2015-2016

Starts: 11

QB record: 1-10

Stats: 3,209 passing yards, 18 TDs, 10 INTs

Austin Davis

Austin Davis #7 of the Cleveland Browns signals against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on Jan. 3, 2016, in Cleveland, Ohio.

Austin Davis #7 of the Cleveland Browns signals against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on Jan. 3, 2016, in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Years played: 2015

Starts: 2

QB record: 0-2

Stats: 547 passing yards, 1 TD, 3 INTs

Cody Kessler

Cody Kessler #6 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Nov. 12, 2017, in Detroit, Michigan.

Cody Kessler #6 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Nov. 12, 2017, in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Years played: 2016-2017

Starts: 8

QB record: 0-8

Stats: 1,506 passing yards, 6 TDs, 3 INTs

Robert Griffin III

Cleveland Browns quarterback Robert Griffin III #10 looks to pass during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Jan. 1, 2017, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh defeated Cleveland 27-24 in overtime.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Robert Griffin III #10 looks to pass during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Jan. 1, 2017, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh defeated Cleveland 27-24 in overtime. (Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Years played: 2016

Starts: 5

QB record: 1-4

Stats: 886 passing yards, 2 TDs, 3 INTs

DeShone Kizer

Quarterback DeShone Kizer #7 of the Cleveland Browns carries the ball downfield in the third quarter on Dec. 31, 2017, against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh won 28-24.

Quarterback DeShone Kizer #7 of the Cleveland Browns carries the ball downfield in the third quarter on Dec. 31, 2017, against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh won 28-24. (2017 Nick Cammett/Diamond Images/Getty Images)

Years played: 2017

Starts: 15

QB record: 0-15

Stats: 2,894 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, 22 INTs

Kevin Hogan

Kevin Hogan #8 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass in the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on Oct. 15, 2017, in Houston, Texas.

Kevin Hogan #8 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass in the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on Oct. 15, 2017, in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Years played: 2016-2017

Starts: 1

QB record: 0-1

Stats: 621 passing yards, 4 TDs, 7 INTs

Tyrod Taylor

Quarterback Tyrod Taylor #5 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass prior to a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 23, 2018 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. Cleveland won 26-18.

Quarterback Tyrod Taylor #5 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass prior to a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 23, 2018 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. Cleveland won 26-18. (2018 Nick Cammett/Diamond Images/Getty Images)

Years played: 2018

Starts: 3

QB record: 1-1-1

Stats: 473 passing yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs

Baker Mayfield

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield throws during the first half against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Cleveland.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield throws during the first half against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Years played: 2018-present

Starts: 51

QB record: 26-25

Stats: 12,589 passing yards, 81 TDs, 46 INTs

