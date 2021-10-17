Expand / Collapse search
Cleveland Browns
Published

Browns' Odell Beckham Jr. suffers shoulder injury vs. Cardinals, returns to game

Beckham recently said he’s been dealing with shoulder injuries since he was at LSU

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. can’t seem to catch a break.

Byron Murphy Jr. (7) of the Arizona Cardinals breaks up a pass intended for Odell Beckham Jr. (13) of the Cleveland Browns during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on Oct. 17, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. 

Byron Murphy Jr. (7) of the Arizona Cardinals breaks up a pass intended for Odell Beckham Jr. (13) of the Cleveland Browns during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on Oct. 17, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.  (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Beckham Jr. went to the locker room after suffering a right shoulder injury in a game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday afternoon. The former LSU product hauled in a 17-yard reception in the second quarter and was tackled by Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson.

After he went to the sideline and was examined in the medical tent, Beckham Jr. jogged to the locker room for more evaluation and treatment. The Browns said that his return to the game was questionable.

Odell Beckham Jr. (13) of the Cleveland Browns is tended to by medical personnel after a shoulder injury during the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium Oct. 17, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. 

Odell Beckham Jr. (13) of the Cleveland Browns is tended to by medical personnel after a shoulder injury during the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium Oct. 17, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.  (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

As Beckham was leaving the field, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield hit wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones on an 11-yard touchdown pass to pull Cleveland within 20-7. Mayfield connected with Peoples-Jones for a second TD right before the half when he launched a 57-yard Hail Mary.

Beckham recently said he’s been dealing with shoulder injuries since he was at LSU.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Dan Canova is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Dan Canova on Twitter at @DanCanova. If you've got a tip, you can email Dan at Daniel.Canova@fox.com