Packers' Aaron Rodgers has choice words for Bears fans after TD

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wasn’t holding back.

After the reigning NFL MVP scored on a 6-yard rushing touchdown with 4:30 to go in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon, he decided to let out a few choice words for the home fans at Soldier Field.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I've owned you all my f---ing life!" Rodgers shouted with his teammates surrounding him after the touchdown. "I own you, I still own you."

WARNING: EXPLETIVE LANGUAGE

JAGS FAN RUNS ONTO FIELD, GETS HIS MONEY WORTH DAPPING PLAYERS

After the game, Rodgers explained what happened after the score.

"I looked up in the stands and in the front row all I saw was a woman giving me the double bird," Rodgers said. "So, I’m not sure what came out of my mouth then."

Rodgers completed 17 of 23 passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns. He added 19 yards on the ground with the one rushing score in the Packers’ 24-14 victory over their NFC North rivals to improve to 5-1 on the season.

It was Rodgers’ 27th matchup of his career against the Bears.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Packers now have an impressive 22-5 record in their 27 meetings, which included an NFC Championship Game victory at Soldier Field, with Green Bay going on to defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Super Bowl.

Since the 2011 season, Rodgers and the Packers have won 20 of the last 23 games.

The Packers will host the Washington Football Team next.