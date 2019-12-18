Browns' Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry push back on reports they told opponents to 'come get me'

Cleveland Browns wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry shot down reports Wednesday that both of them have been asking teams to come get them during games.

According to multiple reports, both receivers have told opponents and opposing coaches to “come get me.” But Beckham and Landry assured reporters the reports were false, ESPN reported.

“I'm not going anywhere,” said Beckham, who the Browns acquired from the New York Giants in the offseason. “I'll be here. We'll figure this thing out. It's just too special to leave.”

He added: “Yeah, we're going to be here. We're going to do it again, and we're going to be what we felt like we should've been and correct all the little mistakes and all the if-we-would've-did-this games. It's just too good.”

Beckham has reportedly played through a sports hernia this season, which may have contributed to his lack of production this season. Beckham has 67 catches for 910 yards and two touchdowns in 14 games.

“I know people have said I didn't sign him to trade him before, but I didn't really buy a house here to up and leave it, and do renovations on the house and build a doghouse,” he said alluding to comments Giants general manager Dave Gettleman made before eventually trading him. “It's just done. It's time to just put it to bed. I'm going to be here. Nothing more to talk about.”

Landry echoed Beckham’s sentiments. He was named in a report Tuesday that said that he was among the players yelling toward the Arizona Cardinals sideline to “come get me.”

“I would never say nothing like that,” Landry said. “I would never look to another team during a game especially that we're losing and say 'come get me' with a worse record than we have. It's all about clicks now, and I get it, but at the end of the day, don't try to slander my name.”

Cleveland was one of the much-hyped teams coming into the 2019 season due to the Beckham acquisition and the success Baker Mayfield had in his rookie year. However, a 6-8 season and the probability of missing the playoffs have left many scratching their heads.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.