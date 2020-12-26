Browns' Nick Chubb reveals how 'The Dark Knight Rises' helped him recover from college knee injury

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb had a major setback in his college days at Georgia when he suffered a gruesome knee injury, which set his draft stock back a bit.

Chubb opened up about his rehab during and after the 2015 season and told the Akron Beacon-Journal in a story published Wednesday that he used the movie "The Dark Knight Rises" as inspiration for recovery.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Chubb told the paper he felt "I was like on top of the world, coming off a good [freshman] season" at the time of the injury.

In the initial fight scene between Batman and the villain Bane, the evil-doer breaks Batman’s back over his leg. Chubb, drawing a parallel, said that at the time it felt that his knee was busted in every which way.

Chubb told the Beacon-Journal that one of the movie's most inspiring scenes was when Bruce Wayne, imprisoned in "The Pit," struggled mightily to find a way out. Wayne, played by Christian Bale, would eventually escape by scaling a treacherous wall as Batman reborn.

GIANTS, LOGAN RYAN AGREE TO 3-YEAR, $31M DEAL: REPORT

"I felt like that wall was what I went through getting out of rehab," Chubb reflected. "I had to get up the wall and get free and get back to myself. All that just was so relatable to me during that time.

"I kind of used that as motivation to keep me up and keep me going because of how he [Batman] came back from that. That's how I attacked my rehab and my recovery from my injury."

Chubb would bounce back to have a blossoming NFL career. The Browns selected him in the second round of the 2018 draft. He rushed for more than 1,400 yards last season, and this season already has a career-high 10 rushing touchdowns.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He has been a big reason why Cleveland is on the verge of making the playoffs.