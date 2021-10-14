Browns' Myles Garrett decorates house with tombstones of NFL quarterbacks for Halloween

Myles Garrett is sending a message to quarterbacks around the NFL.

The Cleveland Browns star defensive end decorated his Ohio home for Halloween with headstones on his front lawn with seven QBs’ last names, numbers and helmets on them. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, Pittsburgh Steelers signal-caller Ben Rothlisberger, and Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals were three of the QBs featured on Garrett’s lawn.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He also had Mac Jones of the New England Patriots, Chicago Bears rookie Justin Fields, Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals, and Los Angeles Chargers second-year sensation Justin Herbert.

The photos of Garrett’s house were obtained by TMZ Sports .

NFL WEEK 6 SCHEDULE, SCORES, UPDATES AND MORE

Through five games this season, Garrett has been one of the most productive defensive ends in all of football. He has seven sacks, 4.5 of which came against the Bears and Fields a few weeks ago. Garrett also sacked Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, as well as Herbert.

Garrett didn’t have gravestones of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers or Las Vegas Raiders signal-caller Derek Carr, even though the Browns are scheduled to play both teams later this season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In Week 6, Garrett and the Browns will square off against Murray and the undefeated Cardinals.