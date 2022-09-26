Browns' Myles Garrett hospitalized following single-car crash after practice

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett was involved in a single-car crash after leaving practice on Monday.

Garrett suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital, the Browns confirmed to Fox News Digital. The team said it was in the process of gathering more information.

Garrett left the Berea, Ohio, practice facility and crashed his 2021 Porsche on State Road around 3 p.m. ET, Ohio State Highway Patrol told Fox 8 Cleveland. The vehicle went off the right side of the road and overturned.

A female passenger was also in the car and taken with Garrett to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries as well. Both passengers had seatbelts on at the time of the crash.

There was no impairment by Garrett, investigators told Fox 8.

The status of Garrett for next week’s game against the Atlanta Falcons is uncertain at this time.

Garrett, 27, is a key piece on the Browns’ defensive line as the team captain already has three sacks on the season. He collected two against the Carolina Panthers in Week 1 and another in the loss to the New York Jets in Week 2.

On Thursday Night Football in Week 3, Garrett had two combined tackles and one quarterback hit in the win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, 29-17.

The three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro edge rusher is in his sixth season with Cleveland, who took him with the first overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Garrett has 61. 5 career sacks dating back to his seven in 11 games during his rookie campaign. Since then, he’s totaled at least 10 sacks in each of the last four seasons.

Garrett is currently playing on his five-year extension he received in July 2020, with $100 million of the $125 million fully guaranteed.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more updates.