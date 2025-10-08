Browns' Kevin Stefanski refuses to confirm Shedeur Sanders as backup quarterback despite Joe Flacco trade

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

With Joe Flacco getting traded to the Cincinnati Bengals, it seemed obvious the Cleveland Browns would move Shedeur Sanders up the depth chart to back up Dillon Gabriel at the quarterback position heading into Week 6.

That was until head coach Kevin Stefanski refused to confirm that on Wednesday during his press conference.

Stefanski was asked if Sanders would be his "number two" behind Gabriel heading into their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"Well, first I’d tell you is the Joe trade took us by surprise," Stefanski began. "That was not something that we saw coming. You know, they called us, and it happened very fast, and happened not too long ago. So, still working through all roster types of things. I always have to be mindful of our players, and our players' development and I want to make sure that I’m always doing what’s best for our players and, of course, our team. But with young players, I’m always thinking about last week, making the change to Dillon (Gabriel).

"You have to think long and hard about that, because these are young players that you’re so invested in their development. So, I’ll let the week play out and make a decision later on."

So, there is still a chance that Sanders is promoted to backup quarterback. But the Browns also have practice squad quarterback Bailey Zappe on their depth chart. Based off Stefanski’s answer, Zappe could also be considered for the backup role.

Stefanski referred to Zappe as the "elder statesman right now" given his history of starting games for the New England Patriots. He also mentioned that Deshaun Watson is also providing some leadership despite not being able to play this season.

Stefanski made the move last week to have Gabriel, who was taken two rounds ahead of Sanders back in April, make his first NFL start in London against the Minnesota Vikings. Flacco had thrown two touchdowns and six interceptions through four games as Cleveland went 1-3 over that span, leading to a quarterback change.

Gabriel threw two touchdowns in his first start, but the Vikings rallied late to beat the Browns, 21-17, as Cleveland fell to 1-4. But, even with his benching, Flacco was the backup during the London game as Sanders remained the third-string quarterback on the depth chart.

Stefanski did, however, say he’s been pleased with his young signal callers and how they’re improving.

"This is not a group that you have to prod into doing extra, whether that’s in the weight room, in the meeting room, out on the fields," he explained. "We are really pushing these guys to improve, and I see that from Shedeur, I see that from all these young guys, which is the fun part for us as coaches- to see a lot of the work that you’re putting in that’s showing up and how these guys are performing."

Sanders himself has not vocally commented on being stuck at third string last week, as he pantomimed when asked about it instead. He did react to the Flacco trade, though.

"I’m just happy for him," Sanders said.

