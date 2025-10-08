Browns' Shedeur Sanders reacts to Joe Flacco trade: 'I’m just happy for him'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Cleveland Browns’ decision to trade Joe Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals on Tuesday opened the door for rookie Shedeur Sanders to be the backup for Dillon Gabriel with hopes of getting some meaningful game action during the season.

Gabriel wasn’t bad during the Browns’ 21-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, but didn’t do quite enough to give the offense the jolt it needed. He was 19-of-33 with 190 passing yards and two touchdown passes. The Browns punted the ball four times in the fourth quarter, going three-and-out on three of those drives.

Sanders, who has already expressed that he could do better than most starters in the NFL, was asked about the Flacco trade.

"He was definitely somebody I leaned on for wisdom, and I feel he helped me a lot," he told FOX 8 in Cleveland on Tuesday. "He helped me a lot in my time being here in Cleveland and his time being here in Cleveland. Everybody has their own destinies and have their own plans … I’m just happy for him."

He said he spoke to Flacco after the trade and expressed his astonishment.

"He’s definitely a person that adjusts to any situation he’s in," Sanders continued. "He’s an old man, so it’s funny though … I always bring the youngness out of him, and he always smiles … (at the) funny things I do … overall because he understands where I’m at right now."

Bailey Zappe is now the veteran in the quarterbacks room, though he was still on the practice squad.

The Browns hit the road to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.