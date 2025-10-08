Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Cleveland Browns

Browns' Shedeur Sanders reacts to Joe Flacco trade: 'I’m just happy for him'

Sanders is set to be Dillon Gabriel's backup

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Shedeur Sanders not named Browns starter, Nicks’ Chiefs are ‘red hot’? | FIRST THINGS FIRST Video

Shedeur Sanders not named Browns starter, Nicks’ Chiefs are ‘red hot’? | FIRST THINGS FIRST

The Kansas City Chiefs will play the Jacksonville Jaguars, and will hope to continue their good form. Nick Wright, Chris Broussard, and Kevin Wildes ask if the Chiefs’ "light show" will make an appearance next week, and if Shedeur Sanders should’v...

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Cleveland Browns’ decision to trade Joe Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals on Tuesday opened the door for rookie Shedeur Sanders to be the backup for Dillon Gabriel with hopes of getting some meaningful game action during the season.

Gabriel wasn’t bad during the Browns’ 21-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, but didn’t do quite enough to give the offense the jolt it needed. He was 19-of-33 with 190 passing yards and two touchdown passes. The Browns punted the ball four times in the fourth quarter, going three-and-out on three of those drives.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Shedeur Sanders looks on vs the Ravens

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on Sept. 14, 2025. (Peter Casey/Imagn Images)

Sanders, who has already expressed that he could do better than most starters in the NFL, was asked about the Flacco trade.

"He was definitely somebody I leaned on for wisdom, and I feel he helped me a lot," he told FOX 8 in Cleveland on Tuesday. "He helped me a lot in my time being here in Cleveland and his time being here in Cleveland. Everybody has their own destinies and have their own plans … I’m just happy for him."

He said he spoke to Flacco after the trade and expressed his astonishment.

Joe Flacco throws the ball

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (15) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Detroit.  (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

CARDINALS FINE HEAD COACH JONATHAN GANNON $100K FOR ALTERCATION WITH PLAYER AFTER BIG BLUNDER: REPORTS

"He’s definitely a person that adjusts to any situation he’s in," Sanders continued. "He’s an old man, so it’s funny though … I always bring the youngness out of him, and he always smiles … (at the) funny things I do … overall because he understands where I’m at right now."

Bailey Zappe is now the veteran in the quarterbacks room, though he was still on the practice squad.

Shedeur Sanders at practice in England

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) attends an NFL football practice at The Grove in Watford, England, Friday, Oct. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Browns hit the road to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue