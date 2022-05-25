Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski says he didn’t watch HBO interview on Deshaun Watson

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said at OTA’s Wednesday that he didn’t watch HBO’s piece on two of the women suing quarterback Deshaun Watson for alleged sexual misconduct.

"I read about it," Stefanski said, via Cleveland.com. "We did a lot of work on that. As we’ve talked about, we’ve done a lot of work on Deshaun the person. There’s legal proceedings ongoing, there’s an investigation ongoing, so I won’t comment much further than that. We understand, with respect to that, it is something we’re going to be dealing with as these proceedings go on."

Tuesday night on Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel, HBO aired an interview featuring two of the 22 women who have made the allegations, speaking out publicly for the first time about their encounters with Watson.

The two women, Ashley Solis and Kyla Hayes, are both massage therapists and described the encounters, as relayed by OutKick’s Armando Salguero.

"As I’m working, he deliberately grabs himself and puts his penis on my hand," Solis said. "And I pulled my hand away instantly and I started crying. And I told him that I’m done. I don’t wanna do this anymore."

In describing what happened, Hayes said Watson’s actions were "intentional."

"He wanted me to kind of make a V motion in his pelvic area," Hayes said. "So go across his stomach to his thighs, back to his stomach. I just kept massaging and did what he asked until his penis kept touching me repeatedly as I did it. He was moving his penis back and forth as my hands moved as well."

Watson has denied all the accusations and signed a five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract after being d in March.

