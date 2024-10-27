Expand / Collapse search
Cleveland Browns

Browns' Jameis Winston gives fiery speech to teammates before game vs Ravens: 'We gotta believe'

Winston was making his first start since 2022

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Jameis Winston made his first start for the Cleveland Browns on Sunday as they look to pull off an upset against the Baltimore Ravens, one of the best teams in the NFL.

It was Winston’s first start as quarterback since Sept. 25, 2022, when he was with the New Orleans Saints. He’s only appeared in a handful of games since then. But because of the Browns’ issues at quarterback following the season-ending injury to Deshaun Watson, he was called upon.

Jameis Winston and Winston Reid

Browns quarterback Jameis Winston celebrates a touchdown with linebacker Winston Reid during the Cincinnati Bengals game at Huntington Bank Field, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Cleveland. (Jeff Lange/USA Today Network via Imagn Images)

Before the game, cameras caught Winston delivering a speech to his teammates.

"I believe, I believe, I believe, I believe, I believe, I believe. Listen, eyes have not seen, ears have not heard what the Lord has for the Cleveland Browns," he said. "We don’t have to see instant gratification. We don’t have to see something good happen for us. We gotta believe.

PATRICK MAHOMES IS ALREADY ‘NO. 2 IN THE GOAT CONVERSATION,’ EX-NFL STAR SAYS

Jameis Winston throws a pass

Browns quarterback Jameis Winston throws against the Baltimore Ravens in Cleveland, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

"We gotta have that unwavering faith – and I got that. You get one opportunity. You get one opportunity. Make the most of it, man. And I believe in my crew. Who with me?"

Browns players were amped after the speech.

Cleveland was set to play a pivotal game with likely its season on the line. Usually, 1-6 teams don’t come back to make the postseason but doing it at 1-7 would be extremely difficult.

Watson suffered a season-ending torn Achilles last week – right after the team traded Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills.

Jameis Winston and Ron Torbert

Browns quarterback Jameis Winston talks with referee Ronald Torbert before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland on Oct. 20, 2024. (Scott Galvin-Imagn Images)

Cleveland still has a good-enough defense led by Myles Garrett to create pressure on the quarterback. And, if Nick Chubb gets going, the star running back has the ability to pack a punch in the backfield.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.