Patrick Mahomes is already ‘No. 2 in the GOAT conversation,’ ex-NFL star says

Patrick Mahomes isn't even 30, but one former Pro Bowl wide receiver already has him on his Mount Rushmore.

The Kansas City Chiefs star just turned 29 last month, and if he wins the Super Bowl again this upcoming February, he will be the first QB to ever win four before turning 30.

Before he won his second ring, Victor Cruz told Fox News Digital that one more title would put him in "Joe Montana territory."

Well, all he's done since then is win both his second and third rings and have this year's Chiefs team at 6-0.

Put it altogether, and the former New York Giants star already has Mahomes as his second-best quarterback ever.

"To me, I can’t put him above [Tom] Brady just yet, but he’s right there. He’s 1A, 1B for me," Cruz told Fox News Digital in a recent interview.

Brady may have seven titles, but Cruz said because of his raw talent, Mahomes doesn't need to reach that mark to one day eventually overtake Brady.

"I think he’s more physically skilled than Tom Brady ever was," Cruz added. "If you look at his age and what he’s accomplished so far, he can play until his 40s and not have to move around in the pocket as much and throw the ball downfield and still be successful. We’ll see how long he plays and what his career longevity looks like, but if you look at where he is in his career right now, looking to go three-peat, it could be really scary."

Cruz, though, did say he needs a couple more Super Bowls for the argument to officially begin.

"Until he wins a couple more Bowls, I can’t put him over Brady. Number 2 in the GOAT conversation," Cruz said. "If he gets to five and he continues to keep his team relevant year in and year out, when we look up at the numbers, it’s gonna be insane just to see where he nets out and just to see when it’s all said and done where he is, because what he’s doing thus far, it’s pretty special."

Mahomes' Chiefs are undefeated despite season-ending injuries to Rashee Rice and Hollywood Brown – Isiah Pacheco also broke his leg in Week 3.

Kansas City, though, did just acquire DeAndre Hopkins, as their quest for an unprecedented three-peat is a full go.

In 102 games played, Mahomes has 80 wins, 29,813 passing yards, and 225 touchdowns. His 292.3 yards per game is the all-time NFL record.

