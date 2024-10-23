Expand / Collapse search
Cleveland Browns

Jameis Winston named Browns' starter; head coach Kevin Stefanski gives up play-calling duties

Deshaun Watson suffered a season-ending injury Sunday

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
Jameis Winston will take the field with the Cleveland Browns' starters in Week 8. 

On Wednesday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Winston was named the starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who threw 24 passes in last week's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, continues to deal with a finger injury. Stefanski said he wants to monitor Thompson-Robinson's recovery before declaring him Winston's backup this Sunday.

Jameis Winston and Deshaun Watson

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) and quarterback Jameis Winston (5) stand on the sideline during the fourth quarter of a game against the Washington Commanders at NorthWest Stadium in Landover, Md., Oct. 6, 2024. (Peter Casey/Imagn Images)

Deshaun Watson ruptured his Achilles tendon during a scramble in the game against the Bengals. The three-time Pro Bowler is scheduled to undergo surgery later this week. He is expected to need several months of rehab before he can fully resume football activities.

The quarterback situation is not the only thing that will look different when the Browns take on the Ravens Oct. 27. Stefanski is handing over play-calling responsibilities to offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey. 

Jameis Winston warms up before a game

Jameis Winston of the Cleveland Browns warms up before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns Stadium Sept. 8, 2024, in Cleveland. (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Stefanski relinquishing the offensive play-calling is more of a surprise than Winston taking over as the starting quarterback. But with the Browns in a free fall and their offense needing a spark after failing to score 20 points in a game this season, the switch to Dorsey is understandable.

"I’m just always looking at what we can do to just be a little bit better, and truth is we have to be better on offense. And coach Dorsey is somebody that I rely on very heavily, and I just feel like this is the right thing for the team," Stefanski said.

Jameis Winston talks with his coach

Jameis Winston (5) of the Cleveland Browns talks with head coach Kevin Stefanski during an offseason workout at their CrossCountry Mortgage Campus May 22, 2024, in Berea, Ohio.  (Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Dorsey, who played quarterback for the Browns, is in his first season on Stefanski's staff. He was fired as the Buffalo Bills' offensive coordinator midway through last season.

Winston signed a one-year, $8.7 million contract with the Browns in March after the team cycled through five quarterbacks last season. He was the top overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft and has made 80 starts over his decade in the league.

The Browns signed quarterback Bailey Zappe off the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad Tuesday. Zappe made eight starts over two seasons for the New England Patriots, who released him this summer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.