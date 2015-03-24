Expand / Collapse search
Last Update January 6, 2015

Browns free safety Tashaun Gipson leaves game against Falcons with right knee injury

By | Associated Press
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) vies for a passed ball as Cleveland Browns cornerback Joe Haden (23) and Cleveland Browns free safety Tashaun Gipson (39) defend during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2014, in Atlanta. Cleveland Browns cornerback Joe Haden was called for holding and Cleveland Browns free safety Tashaun Gipson was injured and taken from the the field (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA – Cleveland free safety Tashaun Gipson was carted off the field with a right knee injury following a collision with teammate Joe Haden.

Gipson's knee was bent awkwardly when he was in the air as he and Haden were defending on an incomplete pass to Atlanta's Julio Jones near the goal line. Haden was called for holding on the fourth-quarter play Sunday.

Gipson was helped up and was supported as he tried to leave the field using only his left leg, but he couldn't continue. He left on a cart and the Browns announced he would not return.

Haden also appeared stunned by the collision, but he returned after sitting out one play.

Falcons cornerback Robert McClain left with a left calf injury in the third quarter.

