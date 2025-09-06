Browns fan Jake Paul wants Shedeur Sanders as team's starting quarterback

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Since the Cleveland Browns were reborn in the late 1990s, there has been very little to celebrate.

It got to the point where Cleveland native and Browns fan Jake Paul had his fandom in the balance a couple of years ago. In an interview with Fox News Digital in 2023, Paul said he was considering moving his fandom to the Cincinnati Bengals considering it had been "26 years of terror."

But he decided to hold on to his hometown boys.

"I never give up on them, even though they always give up on me," Paul said in an interview with Fox News Digital late last week. "But we’re still there rooting, I’m still a diehard. I’ll always be rooting for them."

Joe Flacco will be under center for the Browns when they begin their season on Sunday against those same Bengals Paul almost transitioned to. However, he wants someone else under center.

"I think Shedeur [Sanders] should be quarterback No. 1. Just because someone is getting paid the most doesn’t mean they should be starting," Paul said. "I think you should give the young kid a shot."

Sanders was widely regarded to be a first-round pick, perhaps even in the top five, at the time of the draft. However, an unprecedented slide saw him taken in the fifth round. Presently, he is the third quarterback on the depth chart, even behind fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel.

One of Sanders' bugaboos has been holding onto the ball for too long, but Paul thinks he has another skill that can make him the Browns' main guy.

"I think if Shedeur can learn to step up in the pocket, he should be the starting quarterback. Quarterbacks now gotta be able to run the ball, and he’s capable of that."

The Browns went 3-14 last year as Deshaun Watson tore his Achilles. He re-aggravated the injury earlier this year, and his playing status for this season is unknown.

