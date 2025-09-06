Taylor Swift fans go after Chargers player for open-hand slap on Travis Kelce: 'That was low'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

There was some extracurricular activity involving Travis Kelce during Friday night's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers.

On 3rd and 1, Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt got a first down with the help of Kelce blocking on the line, but the tight end blocked a little bit longer after the whistle blew.

Chargers defensive lineman Teair Tart took exception and hit Kelce right in the helmet with an open hand.

It was a personal foul, moving the Chiefs up, and on the very next snap, Patrick Mahomes scampered for an 11-yard touchdown.

Tart was not ejected, as the rule only calls for a closed fist, not an open hand, to warrant getting tossed. However, that did not stop Taylor Swift fans from flooding Tart's social media with stern reactions.

"NEVER TOUCH TRAVIS KELCE LIKE THAT AGAIN, HITTING HIM ON THE FACE THAT WAS LOW," an Instagram user named taylorallisonswift_mother1969 wrote on Tart's pinned Instagram post.

"Why did you hit Travis ? Who are u," wrote one more user.

Another user posted the entire lyrics to Swift's song "Look What You Made Me Do."

"You mess with Taylor's fiancé, you mess with US!!" added one more.

Kelce got some personal revenge on Tart and the Chargers later on with a 37-yard touchdown, but the Chargers got the last laugh with their 27-21 victory over the three-time reigning AFC champions.

