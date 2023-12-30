Expand / Collapse search
Cleveland Browns

Browns' Elijah Moore should retire after scary injury, 'Concussion' doctor says

Moore was having a solid game before injury

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore suffered a scary injury on Thursday night against the New York Jets when he hit the field face-first and involuntarily twitched on the ground.

He was eventually helped to his feet and taken to the locker room for treatment. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Friday that he was "doing better" without providing much detail.

Elijah Moore walks to the locker room

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) is escorted to the locker room after being injured during the second quarter. (Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Dr. Bennet Omalu, the inspiration for the movie "Concussion," told TMZ Sports on Friday that he would tell Moore he should retire.

"He was having a seizure," he said. "A seizure is a manifestation of brain damage, brain injury. . . . That is permanent damage."

Omalu added that if Moore doesn’t retire, he would at least tell him to sit out for the rest of the season.

"Given what I saw in that video, he should be benched for rest of the season," he added. "For at least three months."

Elijah Moore vs Jets

Elijah Moore, #8 of the Cleveland Browns, is tackled by Jordan Whitehead, #3 of the New York Jets, at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023, in Cleveland, Ohio.  (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Moore had five catches for 61 yards and a touchdown before he suffered the injury. The Browns won the game 37-20 and clinched a playoff spot.

But Moore’s injury is another hit to an already banged-up receiving corps. Amari Cooper missed Thursday’s game wit a heel injury.

Tight end David Njoku was able to explode in the first half of the game, but the offense was a shell of itself in the second. He finished with six catches for 134 yards.

David Njoku vs Jets

David Njoku, #85 of the Cleveland Browns, runs with the ball against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023, in Cleveland, Ohio.  (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Cedric Tillman and David Bell were the only other true wide receivers to catch a pass in the game. Tillman had one catch for eight yards and Bell had two catches for seven yards.

