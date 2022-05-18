Browns' Deshaun Watson sent apology text to massage therapist who cried after session: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson apologized to one of his previous massage therapists in a text message after making the woman cry following a session, according to court transcripts from a pretrial deposition last week.

The documents obtained by USA Today Sports reveal that Watson, who is facing 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct, sent a text to Ashley Solis apologizing after their encounter in March 2020 left her in tears.

"Sorry about you feeling uncomfortable," the text, according to the outlet, read. "Never were the intentions. [Let me know] if you want to work in the future. My apologies."

When asked by attorney Tony Buzbee why he would send the text, Watson explained he was "trying to figure out" what had left Solis "teary-eyed."

"Yes, because she was teary-eyed," Watson said, according to the transcripts. "And I was trying to figure out what was going on. So, I assumed that she was uncomfortable in whatever reason. And we talked about working in the future. And so, I said, `We can work in the future. Just let me know.’ And then I sent my apologies as whatever reason she was teary-eyed for."

Solis was the first person to publicly come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against Watson. In a news conference back in April 2021, Solis said that people have been "deceived" into believing that Watson "was a good guy."

"I will not let Deshaun Watson define who I am. I will not let him win. He needs to be held accountable for his actions."

According to the outlet, Solis did not reply to Watson’s message.

Watson has denied all accusations leveled against him. He signed a $230 million fully guaranteed contract with the Browns in March after previously refusing to play for the Houston Texans .