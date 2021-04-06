Ashley Solis, first woman to accuse Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct, speaks out: 'I will not let him win'

One of Deshaun Watson’s accusers who filed a civil lawsuit against him alleging sexual misconduct during a massage therapy session revealed herself to the public on Tuesday.

Ashley Solis said at a news conference held by her lawyer Tony Buzbee and his firm that she is "Jane Doe No. 1." Solis claimed Watson acted inappropriately during a session in March 2020.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I'm a survivor of assault and harassment. Deshaun Watson is my assaulter and my harasser," she said. "I replay the incident over and over in my head as if I'm trying to wake up for some horrible nightmare -- only that nightmare is real."

Solis added: "We were all deceived into thinking Deshaun Watson was a good guy. … I will not let Deshaun Watson define who I am. I will not let him win. He needs to be held accountable for his actions."

Another attorney at Buzbee’s firm read a separate letter from another accuser. The woman, who was not present, was revealed to be Lauren Baxley. The woman gave permission for her letter to Watson to be read out loud to the media.

TEXANS TAKING DESHAUN WATSON ALLEGATIONS 'VERY SERIOUSLY,' TEAM OWNER SAYS IN LETTER TO SEASON-TICKET HOLDERS

"Every boundary, from professional and therapeutic to sexual and degrading, you crossed or attempted to cross," the letter read.

This means two of the 22 women who have filed lawsuits against Watson are now public.

Watson and his lawyer Rusty Hardin have denied the claims, and 18 women issued testimonials defending Watson. Hardin has yet to respond to the latest comments made about the Houston Texans quarterback.

Texans owner Cal McNair mentioned the allegations in a letter to season-ticket holders.

"We want to take this opportunity to address the complaint filed with the Houston Police Department and the allegations made in the civil lawsuits filed against Deshaun Watson," the letter says, according to the Houston Chronicle. "We want to assure you that we take these allegations very seriously. As reported, HPD and the National Football League are conducting investigations and we will cooperate fully. We respect the legal process and will continue to monitor the situation closely.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"While we await the conclusion of these investigations, we express our strong stance against any form of sexual assault. Our family and the entire Houston Texans organization are deeply troubled by any form of abuse and we condemn this type of behavior. We will continue to commit resources to help prevent abusive behaviors from occurring in our community and ensure respect for all. . . . This is deeply personal to our family and remains a priority."

Houston police launched an investigation into the allegations after a complaint was filed Friday.