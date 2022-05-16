Deshaun Watson to meet with NFL, will also bring teammates on Bahamas bonding trip: reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is expected to meet with NFL officials in Texas this week, according to multiple reports.

The NFL has been investigating Watson to determine if the quarterback violated its personal-conduct policy.

"There’s no timetable as the review is active and ongoing," league spokesman Brian McCarthy told the Associated Press.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

A pair of grand juries in Texas declined to bring criminal charges against Watson, who is still facing 22 civil lawsuits over sexual assault allegations.

Watson has denied acting intentionally, and he has denied all the claims in the nearly two dozen civil suits against him. He landed a fully guaranteed $230 million contract from the Browns following a trade with the Houston Texans.

DESHAUN WATSON MAY BE ELIGIBLE FOR ALL GAMES NEXT SEASON, BROWNS INSIDER SAYS

"I’ve never assaulted or disrespected or harassed any woman in my life. I’ve never done these things people are alleging," he said during his first news conference.

Watson, who reported to the Browns' offseason program last month, is also expected to treat members of the offense to a trip to the Bahamas this weekend, CBS Sports reported.

Watson secured a field to continue working out during the offseason, and the trip is designed to help build team chemistry, the report said.

It's unclear which members of the team will be attending the bonding trip. Last month, cornerback Denzel Ward said Watson and defensive end Myles Garrett were planning trips for the Browns’ offense and defense.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The planned trip comes as the team's organized team activities kick off next week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report