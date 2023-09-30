Expand / Collapse search
Cleveland Browns

Browns' David Njoku suffers burns in bizarre accident at home

Njoku suffered burns while trying to light a firepit

Ryan Gaydos
Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku suffered injuries in a bizarre accident at home on Friday night and may miss Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Njoku suffered burns to his face and arm while trying to light a firepit. He was added to the injury report and listed as questionable but suggested he was going to try to give it a go.

David Njoku warms up

Browns tight end David Njoku warms up before the Tennessee Titans game, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

"The flesh is weak. See u tomorrow #DawgPound," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The New Jersey native has appeared in each of the Browns’ first three games of the season. He has 10 catches on 11 targets for 92 yards. He has yet to score. He’s in his seventh season with Cleveland.

The Browns selected Njoku with the No. 29 overall pick of the 2017 draft.

David Njoku vs Titans

Browns tight end David Njoku is tackled by Tennessee Titans linebacker Jack Gibbens after a catch, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

"He’s made a huge impact for us already," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said earlier this week. "He’s very close to why we’re having success. He gets a ton of attention from defenses in the pass game. He does a great job competing in the run game.

"I can think back to a few plays in the last few weeks that are only having success because he’s at the point of attack. So he’s a very, very complete tight end."

Cleveland will take an even bigger hit on offense as Deshaun Watson is ruled out. Watson was limited in practice due to a shoulder issue. Dorian Thompson-Robinson is in line for his first career start.

Deshaun Watson vs Titans

Tennessee Titans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair chases Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, Sept. 24, 2023, in Cleveland. (Ken Blaze-USA Today Sports)

The Browns elevated tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden from the practice squad in case Njoku is inactive.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.