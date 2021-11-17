Browns' Baker Mayfield on suffering multiple injuries this season: 'Probably the most beat up I've been'

Baker Mayfield is certainly hurting.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback suffered a knee injury during the team’s 45-7 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday, and he talked about how he felt during Wednesday’s press conference with reporters.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Athletic reported that Mayfield was limping while walking from the team’s facility to the media session. The Browns quarterback called himself "pretty sore" when he began talking to reporters.

"I’ll be good," Mayfield reiterated.

UH OH, IS JARVIS LANDRY ALSO MAD AT BAKER MAYFIELD?

Mayfield has also dealt with left shoulder and other injuries this season.

"Probably the most beat up I’ve been. Multiple things, not just one," Mayfield added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In nine games this season, Mayfield has thrown for 1,990 yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions. In Cleveland’s loss to the Patriots, Mayfield completed 11 of 21 passes for 73 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

The Browns (5-5) host the Detroit Lions Sunday.