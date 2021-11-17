Expand / Collapse search
Cleveland Browns
Published

Browns' Baker Mayfield on suffering multiple injuries this season: 'Probably the most beat up I've been'

The Cleveland Browns quarterback injured a knee during the team’s 45-7 loss to the Patriots Sunday

Daniel Canova
Daniel Canova
Baker Mayfield is certainly hurting.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback suffered a knee injury during the team’s 45-7 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday, and he talked about how he felt during Wednesday’s press conference with reporters.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield sits on the bench after an apparent injury during the second half against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots defeated the Browns 45-7. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

The Athletic reported that Mayfield was limping while walking from the team’s facility to the media session. The Browns quarterback called himself "pretty sore" when he began talking to reporters.

"I’ll be good," Mayfield reiterated. 

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield watches players warm up for a game against the Denver Broncos, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Cleveland.

Mayfield has also dealt with left shoulder and other injuries this season.

"Probably the most beat up I’ve been. Multiple things, not just one," Mayfield added.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield throws during the first half against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland. 

In nine games this season, Mayfield has thrown for 1,990 yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions. In Cleveland’s loss to the Patriots, Mayfield completed 11 of 21 passes for 73 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

The Browns (5-5) host the Detroit Lions Sunday.

