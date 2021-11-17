Uh Oh, is Jarvis Landry also mad at Baker Mayfield?

The wide receiver drama in Cleveland that was supposed to be finished when disgruntled Odell Beckham Jr. was sent packing might not be over if you listen to what Jarvis Landry had to say Tuesday night at a Thanksgiving food drive charity event.

"As playmakers, when the ball’s in the air, we’re doing our best and understanding and knowing that it’s the situation where he’s got to get healthy," Landry said of quarterback Baker Mayfield, who has been battling a torn labrum and a fractured bone in his left shoulder. "But we’re still out here making plays with each other, for each other, and he always gives his best. That’s all you can ask for."

In Sunday’s 45-7 loss to the Patriots, Mayfield had 3.48 yards gained per passing attempt. The week before in a 41-16 win over the Bengals, Mayfield had 10.38 yards gained per passing attempt. Landry has been targeted five times in each of those games. In six games, the 28-year-old receiver has been targeted 34 times, the same number of targets as Beckham Jr. had in six games. Tight end Austin Hooper has 35 targets in 10 games.

The Browns are 31st in the NFL in total targets (134) to wide receivers. The Saints are last.

"I haven’t been getting the ball so much either," Landry told the Cleveland media who has to be salivating over the drama coming out of the Browns franchise. "But at the end of the day, I’ve been able to do with the opportunities I’m given. Yeah, I’m battling some things, but on Sunday, I always give everything that I have, and that won’t ever change."

When asked why he’s not getting the ball, Landry didn’t have much to say.

"I don’t know,’’ he said.

As for losing his best friend Odell, Landry said Tuesday that "it definitely was something that hurt. It stung. It still does."

The quarterback is hurt, the other star wide receiver isn’t happy how his best friend exited the team, and the Browns have the 4th hardest remaining schedule in the NFL with six games against teams .500 or better.

Buckle up. The drama’s just getting good in Cleveland.