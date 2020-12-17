Baker Mayfield's Hail Mary attempt vs. Ravens the longest pass ever in an NFL game

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield had the longest pass in NFL history when he threw a pass more than 70 yards during their game against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football.

As time expired just before the half, Mayfield launched the ball from about his own 40-yard line, and it went out of the back of the endzone where Ravens safety Chuck Clark tried to make a play on the football, but he collided with the goalpost.

Pro Football Focus said that Mayfield's end of the half Hail Mary attempt was the longest NFL pass attempt it has ever charted.

Mayfield finished with 343 passing yards and three touchdowns in the Browns’ 47-42 loss to the Ravens in one of the most exciting football games of the 2020 NFL season. Overall, Mayfield has had a bounce-back third season. He's recorded 2,785 passing yards, 23 touchdown passes and only eight interceptions. He threw at least 20 interceptons hsi first two seasons in the NFL.

The Browns (9-4) are in second place in the AFC North, just behind the Pittsburgh Steelers (11-2).

The Browns, which haven’t made the postseason since 2002, will take on the New York Giants on Monday night.