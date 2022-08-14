Expand / Collapse search
Cleveland Browns
Published

Browns' All-Pro Joel Bitonio unconcerned about Deshaun Watson boos: 'Cleveland against the world'

The Browns defeated the Jaguars in the NFL preseason game

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns were booed when they stepped onto the field against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday night in their first preseason game.

For veteran offensive lineman Joel Bitonio, he’s not reading too much into it. Bitonio said Saturday he expected more of the same wherever the team travels this season.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) is shown during the preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Aug. 12, 2022, at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) is shown during the preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Aug. 12, 2022, at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida. (David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"It seems like more than ever, [it’s] Cleveland against the world, so we’ll be ready for it," he said via the Cleveland Plain-Dealer.

Watson made his first appearance in any kind of NFL game since Jan. 3, 2021. He requested a trade from the Houston Texans following the 2020 season then was hit with two dozen civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault. A disciplinary officer tasked with investigating Watson’s case recommended a six-game suspension for the quarterback, but the NFL decided to appeal the case.

BROWNS' DESHAUN WATSON 'TRULY SORRY TO ALL OF THE WOMEN I HAVE IMPACTED'

Joel Bitonio of the Cleveland Browns, center, blocks teammate Tommy Togiai (93) during Browns training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on Aug. 9, 2022, in Berea, Ohio.

Joel Bitonio of the Cleveland Browns, center, blocks teammate Tommy Togiai (93) during Browns training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on Aug. 9, 2022, in Berea, Ohio. (Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Watson was shaky in the Browns’ 24-13 win over the Jaguars. He was 1-for-5 with seven passing yards.

Bitonio, who was an All-Pro and Pro Bowler in 2021, said he didn’t think being booed rattled Watson.

"No, I think you expect it. …. Going into any game I’ve been to it’s been loud, it’s been boos that first time you get out on the series anyway. I don’t think it rattled him," he said.

"I’m sure every stadium we go, we’ll be booed. I don’t know if it will get worse. I think people get tired of booing, you know? But I’m sure every time he goes out there, there’ll be some sort of boo to start the game, and we’ll kind of go from there."

Joel Bitonio (75) and Deshaun Watson (4) of the Cleveland Browns warm up during the Browns mandatory minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 14, 2022, in Berea, Ohio.

Joel Bitonio (75) and Deshaun Watson (4) of the Cleveland Browns warm up during the Browns mandatory minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 14, 2022, in Berea, Ohio. (Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

Watson faces a season-long suspension should the NFL win its appeal of the initial six-game ban.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.