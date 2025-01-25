Bronny James scores career high during Lakers' G League affiliate team victory

Bronny James is NBA great LeBron James' son, placing a spotlight on the 20-year-old rookie.

In October, Bronny was part of history when he checked into the Los Angeles Lakers' season opener and played alongside his father.

They became the first father-son duo to play together in league history. Shortly after Bronny's NBA debut, the Lakers announced he would split time between the NBA franchise and its G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers.

Bronny does not travel with the team for road games, but he was on hand for South Bay's game against Rip City Remix, the Portland Trail Blazers' G League affiliate, in El Segundo, California, Jan. 24. James had a game to remember Friday, finishing South Bay's 122-110 win with a career-best 31 points.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

His strong performance on the offensive end was highlighted by a monster slam dunk. James also made five of eleven 3-point attempts.

LEBRON JAMES PICKED FOR 21ST STRAIGHT ALL-STAR GAME, EXTENDING NBA RECORD

A screen from center Christian Koloko allowed James to pick up his dribble and throw down the highlight-reel dunk over Rip City’s Sterling Manley. The dunk also tied the game and sparked a 9-4 South Bay run.

"I’m just trying to get my confidence back," James told a reporter during an on-court interview. "I’m just trying to play my game. Learn from every game.

"While I’m not playing in the G League, learn from the Lakers, learning from my vets and just keep trying to be myself. That’s been working recently. I’m happy with my results.

"I am having fun," James added when asked about the spotlight that's been placed on him. "Any time I'm playing basketball, any time I'm out here breathing, any time I'm out here walking ... I'm grateful for everything."

The win improved South Bay's record to 2-7.

Bronny’s four-time NBA champion father took notice of his son’s heroics.

"GRATEFUL OF YOU KID!!" the elder James wrote on X after the game.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bronny will probably not get the call to rejoin the NBA team until next month. The Lakers are on a road trip and return to Southern California for a game against the Los Angeles Clippers Feb. 4.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.