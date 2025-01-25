Expand / Collapse search
NBA

Bronny James scores career high during Lakers' G League affiliate team victory

LeBron James' son splits his time between the South Bay Lakers and the NBA franchise

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
Magic Johnson on what he thought when LeBron and Bronny James played together for the first time | Speak Video

Magic Johnson on what he thought when LeBron and Bronny James played together for the first time | Speak

Magic Johnson shares his thoughts on the historic moment when LeBron and Bronny James checked in to play together for the first time.

Bronny James is NBA great LeBron James' son, placing a spotlight on the 20-year-old rookie. 

In October, Bronny was part of history when he checked into the Los Angeles Lakers' season opener and played alongside his father. 

They became the first father-son duo to play together in league history. Shortly after Bronny's NBA debut, the Lakers announced he would split time between the NBA franchise and its G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers.

Bronny does not travel with the team for road games, but he was on hand for South Bay's game against Rip City Remix, the Portland Trail Blazers' G League affiliate, in El Segundo, California, Jan. 24. James had a game to remember Friday, finishing South Bay's 122-110 win with a career-best 31 points. 

Bronny James warms up

Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James during a game against the Boston Celtics at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles Jan. 23. 2025. (Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

His strong performance on the offensive end was highlighted by a monster slam dunk. James also made five of eleven 3-point attempts. 

A screen from center Christian Koloko allowed James to pick up his dribble and throw down the highlight-reel dunk over Rip City’s Sterling Manley. The dunk also tied the game and sparked a 9-4 South Bay run.

"I’m just trying to get my confidence back," James told a reporter during an on-court interview. "I’m just trying to play my game. Learn from every game. 

"While I’m not playing in the G League, learn from the Lakers, learning from my vets and just keep trying to be myself. That’s been working recently. I’m happy with my results.

LeBron James interacts with Bronny James

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) interacts with son Bronny James during a game against the Boston Celtics at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles Jan. 23, 2025. (Kirby Lee/Imagn Images)

"I am having fun," James added when asked about the spotlight that's been placed on him. "Any time I'm playing basketball, any time I'm out here breathing, any time I'm out here walking ... I'm grateful for everything."

Bronny James warms up before a Lakers game

Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center in Phoeniz, Ariz. Oct. 28, 2024. (Mark J. Rebilas/Imagn Images)

The win improved South Bay's record to 2-7.

Bronny’s four-time NBA champion father took notice of his son’s heroics. 

"GRATEFUL OF YOU KID!!" the elder James wrote on X after the game.

Bronny will probably not get the call to rejoin the NBA team until next month. The Lakers are on a road trip and return to Southern California for a game against the Los Angeles Clippers Feb. 4.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.