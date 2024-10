The moment Los Angeles Lakers and NBA fans alike have been waiting for finally happened on Tuesday night.

History was made as Lakers teammates LeBron and Bronny James became the first father-son duo to ever play in a regular-season NBA game.

LeBron, 39, and Bronny, 20, both checked into the game with four minutes left to play in the second quarter, with the Lakers up 51-35.

It was a quick moment on the floor between these two, but cheers rained down throughout Crypto.com Arena as they made history on Tuesday night.

There was also one moment where LeBron kicked out a pass to Bronny for a three-pointer on the wing, but his first shot in the NBA rimmed out. A collective sigh from the crowd was the reaction, as they're awaiting the first points from this duo with bated breath.

While the Lakers are focused on Bronny’s development, this historic moment was something the organization was reported to want at the beginning of the year after selecting the younger James out of USC No. 55 overall in the NBA Draft.

As Bronny made the opening night roster, it was only a matter of time before first-year head coach JJ Redick called him off the bench.

"Whenever it happens, it will happen," LeBron said during shootaround on Tuesday morning, per ESPN. "If it's tonight or if it's down the line, whenever it happens, it will happen. But it's been a treat, and just in preseason, the practices, just every day ... just bringing him up to speed of what this professional life is all about and how to prepare every day as a professional."

While he continues to search for another title in Los Angeles, LeBron has been reflective about his son as he begins his NBA journey this offseason.

It’s been just over a year since Bronny suffered a cardiac arrest in July 2023 during a summer workout as he prepared for his freshman year at USC. It was a moment that shocked the basketball world, and the thought of this father-son duo being on the same NBA court was the least of everyone’s worries as Bronny’s health took precedent.

"[It was] not too long ago that the scare happened," LeBron explained on Tuesday, via ESPN. "And when he's able to grace an NBA floor, if that's tonight or whenever the case may be, it'll be another one of those moments just to know the adversity that he went through.

But, as LeBron said, it was his son who prioritized basketball as he recovered, asking doctors when he could play again and how long that would take if so.

After joining the Lakers, these two were on the same court for a preseason contest against the Phoenix Suns on Oct. 6, though it wasn’t historic considering it wasn’t a regular-season game. But it did give basketball fans a glimpse at these two in action together.

But all the stars were out in Los Angeles, as they are usually for Lakers games, for the chance to witness history, including another iconic father-son teammate duo in sports, as Ken Griffey Sr. and Jr. were spotted with LeBron and Bronny during pre-game warmups.

"I've been a big-time fan of Ken Griffey Jr. and then became a friend of Ken Griffey Jr. throughout my professional career," LeBron said. "Just understanding the history of sports to be able to see what they were able to do. ... So to be here today and to know that those guys will be in attendance tonight while me and Bronny are on the same team is a pretty cool moment in history of sports."

Much remains to be seen regarding this duo’s effectiveness and longevity, but the first night of what LeBron, Bronny and the Lakers hope is many more to come is in the books.

