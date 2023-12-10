Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

LeBron James

Bronny James ‘available’ to make college debut Sunday against Long Beach State

James went through his first full-contact practice last week

Joe Morgan By Joe Morgan Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 10 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 10

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Bronny James will be available to make his college basketball debut on Sunday when the USC Trojans take on Long Beach State at the Galen Center, according to the USC basketball X page. 

James suffered a cardiac arrest on July 24 while practicing months before his first college basketball season at USC was set to start. The incident took place where the Trojans play and practice, and he was released from the hospital three days after the medical emergency. 

Bronny James cheers on his team

Bronny James cheers his teammates from the bench as the USC Trojans play Eastern Washington Eagles at Galen Center in Los Angeles on Nov. 29, 2023. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Doctors later revealed that the cardiac arrest was likely caused by a "congenital heart defect."

BRONNY JAMES EXPECTED TO MAKE USC DEBUT MONTHS AFTER SUFFERING CARDIAC ARREST, COACH SAYS

James has not appeared in a game this season as the Trojans started the year 5-3. 

James was seen warming up on Sunday before the game against the 49ers. 

The son of NBA superstar LeBron James, Bronny went through his first full-contact practice on Thursday since the health scare. 

USC head coach Andy Enfield told reporters on Thursday that the team would see how Bronny felt after a Friday practice and what the medical team decided before determining whether James would make his debut on Sunday, according to ESPN.  

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Bronny James dunks during warmups

Southern California guard Bronny James warms up before the Long Beach State game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Enfield said James will be on a minutes restriction to start the season. 

"I think everybody is excited for his progress and the fact that he’s here now participating," Enfield told reporters. "He’s been through a lot physically and mentally, and we’re just excited for him. 

"We had no prediction about when he would be back. This is great that he’s here now. We have a lot of the season left. We’re a quarter of the way through the season. So, the fact that he’ll be able to play three-fourths of the basketball season is incredible." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bronny James claps

Southern California guard Bronny James watches his team take on Kansas State, Nov. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Bronny James committed to USC in May, choosing the Trojans over Ohio State and Oregon. James was the 33rd-ranked player in his class and was named a McDonald's All-American. 

LeBron James, who just won MVP of the NBA’s first In-Season Tournament, has made it clear he intends to be at his son’s college debut. 

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.