Bronny James expected to leave USC, enter NCAA transfer portal: report

Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, plans to enter the NCAA's transfer portal after one season at USC, according to basketball journalist Dick Weiss.

James’ expected departure from the Trojans comes after Andy Enfield, the team’s head coach, took the same job at SMU. Enfield had been USC’s head coach 11 seasons.

The Trojans finished 15-18 (8-12 in Pac-12 play) this season and didn’t earn a berth in the NCAA Tournament despite their talent.

James played 25 games, earning six starts, in his true freshman season. He averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists, while shooting 36.6% from the field.

James missed the first eight games of the season for the Trojans after a sudden cardiac arrest in July during the team’s offseason workouts. He played with a minutes restriction once he returned.

He made his debut against Long Beach State and dropped four points with three rebounds, two assists and two steals. James also looked just like his father on a blocked shot, chasing down his opponent from behind to swat it away.

The expectations have been high for James since his high school days at Sierra Canyon in Los Angeles. He came out of high school a four-star recruit, and On3 had him ranked No. 25 in the country for his 2023 class.

There was speculation James would declare for the NBA Draft following his freshman season if all went well.

James still hasn't made his intentions known, though entering the transfer portal could point to him wanting to get a fresh start somewhere else in college.

