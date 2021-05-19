Broncos waive DaeSean Hamilton following ACL tear from offsite injury: reports

The Denver Broncos waived wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton on Tuesday after he suffered an ACL tear while working out away from the team’s facility, making him the second player to be cut this month because of a non-football injury, reports say.

Hamilton was waived just a week after news of his significant injury surfaced, according to the NFL Network . ProFootballTalk reported that the designation means the Broncos will not have to pay Hamilton’s $2.183 million salary.

BRONCOS CUT JA’WUAN JAMES AFTER PLACING HIM ON NON-FOOTBALL INJURY LIST, WILL LIKELY VOID $10M SALARY: REPORT

The NFL Network reported that Denver was set to trade Hamilton to the San Francisco 49ers but the deal fell through once he was injured.

Hamilton’s release comes just after offensive tackle Ja’Wuan James was cut on Friday after tearing his Achilles tendon earlier this month while working out away from the team’s facility.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The NFL memo issued shortly after reports about James’ $10 million-plus salary being voided because of the nature of the injury was ill-received by players throughout the league.

"Injuries sustained while a player is working out 'on his own' in a location other than an NFL facility are considered 'Non-Football Injuries' and are outside the scope of a typical skill, injury and cap guarantee," the memo read. "Such injuries are also not covered by the protections found in paragraph 9 of the NFL Player Contract, meaning that clubs have no contractual obligation to provide salary continuation during the year the injury was sustained."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hamilton, 26, was drafted by the Broncos in the 4th round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He has totaled 81 receptions for 833 yards and five touchdowns in 46 games.