Broncos' Vic Fangio loses it on the sideline after Ravens run the ball to tie NFL record

The Baltimore Ravens easily routed the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon, 23-7, but head coach Vic Fangio looked furious on the sideline after Lamar Jackson , instead of taking a knee , ran the ball with just seconds left to tie an NFL record.

The Ravens were just three yards short of extending their streak of 100-yard rushing games to 43, matching the Pittsburgh Steelers 1977 record, when Jackson ran the ball five yards with just three seconds left on the clock.

RAVENS KNOCK BRONCOS FROM UNBEATEN RANKS, 23-7

"I don’t know what he was thinking,'' Jackson said of head coach John Harbaugh, who made the call to run the ball. "I thought we would take a knee and he said, ‘No, we’re going for it.’ The game was put away."

Fangio, recognizing what was happening, appeared to yell at his defensive line from the sideline to "get down."

Frustrated by the unsportsmanlike move, Fangio let out several expletives as he threw his headset to the ground and walked over to midfield.

Harbaugh defended the play after the game, saying it was his call.

"It's one of those things that's meaningful," Harbaugh said, via ESPN . "It's a very, very tough record to accomplish. It's a long-term record. So, I'm not going to say it's more important than winning the game, for sure. It's certainly not."

"But, as a head coach, I think you do that for your players and you do that for your coaches, and that's something they'll have for the rest of their lives."

According to the outlet, the record began with Jackson’s first game as the Ravens’ starting quarterback on Nov. 18, 2018.