How many times has Bronco's Russell Wilson been to the Super Bowl?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Russell Wilson, husband to megastar Ciara, is the starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos and one of the most competitive players currently in the NFL. He has a career passer rate that exceeds 100 and holds the records for the most wins by an NFL quarterback for nine consecutive seasons. He played for the Seattle Seahawks from 2012 until March 2022, when he was traded to the Broncos.

So far, the 33-year-old has earned 292 passing touchdowns throughout his career and is the third quarterback in the league's history to throw for thirty touchdowns in four straight seasons. Wilson is widely considered one of the greatest running quarterbacks in the NFL.

In his last 14 games for the Seahawks, Wilson completed 64.8% of his passes for 3,113 yards with 25 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Why did Russell Wilson have surgery on his hand?

Wilson was sidelined for several weeks during his last season with Seattle in order to undergo surgery on his right middle finger, according to the Associated Press. His doctor, Steven Shin, told media outlets in October 2021 that the quarterback had ruptured a tendon in his finger and dislocated at join at the top of the middle finger.

END OF AN ERA IN SEATTLE WITH RUSSELL WILSON, BOBBY WAGNER GONE — BUT IS A SURPRISE ON THE WAY?

Screws were inserted to further stabilize the finger, and Wilson went on to have a strong season after rehabilitation.

"I am fully confident Russell will return to the NFL this season and play at the same world-class level that fans have come to expect of one of the game’s very best quarterbacks," Shin said at the time.

How many Super Bowls has Russell Wilson been in?

Wilson led the Seahawks to two consecutive Super Bowl appearances in 2013 and 2014. In 2013, they dominated the Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII with a score of 43-8. During the game, Wilson had no interceptions and threw 206 with two touchdowns.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

In 2014 the Seahawks became the first team since the Patriots in 2004 to return to the Super Bowl as defending champions. Seattle played against the New England Patriots led by Tom Brady. Wilson and his team led the Patriots by 28-14 going into the fourth quarter; however, the Patriots were able to score two consecutive touchdowns with only two minutes remaining to clinch victory for a final score of 28-24.

How much is Russell Wilson paid?

Before he moved to the Broncos, Wilson had a contract with the Seahawks that was signed in 2019 that paid him $140 million over the course of four years with a signing bonus of $65 million with a total guarantee of $107 million. At the time Wilson signed the deal, it made him the highest-paid player in the NFL and was the highest signing bonus in the league's history.